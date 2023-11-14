GOP should dump Trump and rally around Nikki Haley

However, polling consistently shows former president Donald Trump leading the Republican primaries with a dedicated plurality of Republican voters. Plenty of Republicans, and Americans writ large, have lost faith in our government institutions . Fortunately, they have a voice that can restore that trust in former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In the 2024 presidential election, there is one clear path to victory for Republicans. It is a principled conservative willing to take on the powerful and stand up for working families in America.

Advertisement

Trump motivates Democrats to get to the polls and so many Republicans are tired of what he represents: he faces 91 charges across four criminal cases; at 77, he’s only 3 years younger than President Biden; and he has already lost a presidential race to Biden. Nominating Trump as the Republican nominee would be handing a landslide victory to Democrats — an actual landslide unlike Trump’s unfounded assertions about dominating the 2016 election.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

There are Republicans who believe that Trump, despite the energizing effect he has on Democrats, will beat Biden in 2024 solely because the president has proven to be ineffective and uninspiring. While I agree Biden is faltering, the numbers are already stacked against Trump in the long term. In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, Trump is ahead of Biden in five of six critical swing states. However, Trump still underperforms against Biden relative to other Republican candidates, with Haley beating Biden in all six states, with a more commanding lead than Trump.

An August AP-/NORC poll asked Democrats, Republicans, and independent respondents if they would vote for Trump if he were his party’s nominee for president in 2024: Overall, 53 percent said they would “definitely not” support Trump, while an additional 11 percent said “probably not.” That is 64 percent of respondents who won’t vote for Trump.

Advertisement

If we disregard polling, let’s look at a real-world examples: the 2022 midterm elections. Historically, the first midterm of a new presidential administration is a disaster for the incumbent president. In 2010, under Barack Obama, Democrats lost 63 House seats to the Tea Party. In 2016, Trump lost 40 seats in the House. Entering the 2022 midterms, the narrative indicated it was inevitable that Republicans would seize control of Congress and the real question was how big a margin would it be?

The results instead showed that while 32 percent of people voted to oppose Joe Biden, 28 percent voted to oppose Trump and his influence in the GOP — Democrats lost only 9 House seats and added a Senate seat. Trump’s endorsement hurt candidates in key battleground states and districts and the results have had disastrous impacts. What could have been a strong Republican majority in the House is now razor thin, leading to the drama of House Republicans struggling to elect candidates to the speakership.

To be blunt, the GOP’s priorities are not in the right place. Instead of taking Biden to task for failing in the areas voters feel strongly about, like the economy, crime, and immigration; for weak displays of leadership abroad leading to conflict, an emboldened Russia and China, and war in the Middle East; and concerns surrounding his age and competence, Republicans have been squabbling among themselves and reducing the time they have to pass another continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown or budget with wins for the American people. Republicans, and voters writ large, are not impressed with the circus in Washington, and that needs to change if any Republican wants to win in 2024.

Advertisement

Biden does not have a high approval rating, but the failure of Republicans to drive a cohesive message or enact any meaningful policy in areas like immigration or the economy, where they have voter trust, is making them a less attractive alternative every day. If the GOP loses the presidency in 2024, it will be because the Democrats didn’t shoot themselves in the foot nearly as often as Republicans did. The GOP will have a reckoning if things don’t go its way in 2024.

Are we the party fighting to reduce costs for families by reining in spending or are we the party of MAGA identity politics? This will be the defining question for the Republican presidential race and will determine the direction of the party for years to come.

We harken back to Ronald Reagan often, pointing to him as the defining leader of the Republican Party who united much of the nation and set us on the path to prosperity. It’s that principled leadership that defined a generation and there are a number of alternative candidates to Trump who embody what it is that made Reagan so successful. I and many others in our party are rallying behind Haley, a fearless leader with executive, legislative, and international experience.

Advertisement

If we as Republicans are serious about winning in 2024, it begins with nominating the person best suited to not only beat Biden in November, but rebuild the respect for Republican principles that have been lost over the last eight years. We need a leader who can build majorities in Congress, get our spending back under control, and give Americans hope for the future of the nation. I believe that person is Nikki Haley, but I know for certain that it isn’t Donald Trump.

Jennifer Nassour is a former chair of MassGOP.