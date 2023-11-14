Breast cancer prevention message should be aimed at men and women

As a male breast cancer survivor, I could not agree more with the Stat commentary by Vivian Kobusingye Birchall in the Nov. 5 Ideas section (“How about a little blue in the ribbons for breast cancer awareness?”).

About 1 in 800 men are estimated to be at risk of breast cancer in their lifetime. There is probably a much greater number of men who ignore a lump or other abnormality. We might think it is from a bump into something, the garden rake snapping up and catching us, or an elbow caught during a basketball game.

I was one who ignored it, even ignored my longtime doctor’s initial direction. Only because he refused to take no for an answer did I dodge what could have been something much more severe.