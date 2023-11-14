Energy rules are contributing to the chill in housing construction

The Globe’s reporting on the decline in residential construction clearly demonstrates the link between building costs and completed projects (“For builders, new housing just doesn’t pay right now,” Page A1, Nov. 8). We concur that the high costs — of borrowing, construction materials, and regulatory requirements — are causing fewer homes to be built.

Our organization recently commissioned a study by MIT and Wentworth Institute of Technology that looked at the impact of the state’s new “net zero” stretch energy code on the cost of construction. It concluded that building to this higher environmental standard would add between 1.8 percent and 3.8 percent onto the statewide cost of a new single family home; for large multifamily buildings, the added cost is an estimated 2.4 percent.