Report: Red Sox close to hiring Andrew Bailey as pitching coach

The Red Sox are close to hiring Andrew Bailey as the team’s next pitching coach, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bailey had spent the last four years as pitching coach for the Giants. The 39-year-old briefly overlapped with new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow as teammates on the Red Sox from 2012-13.

Breslow had previously been reported to be interviewing several candidates for the vacancy left after the team parted ways with Dave Bush. But he answered slyly when asked about Bailey.