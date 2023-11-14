Arc it like Eddy — senior deposits corner kick to send Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer into Division 1 title game

“I said, ‘God, you got me,” said Eddy, a senior from Seekonk committed to Merrimack College.

Just 17 minutes prior, Eddy trotted to the right corner, found her target, and looked to the sky, reciting John 3:16.

Maddie Eddy wound up on the bottom of a celebratory postgame pile with her Bishop Feehan soccer teammates, giggling..

Eddy curled a corner kick just underneath the crossbar for an unassisted goal, which held as the winner as second-seeded Bishop Feehan upended No. 3 Hopkinton, 1-0, in a Division 1 semifinal at BC High on Tuesday night.

The Shamrocks (20-0-1) will face the Natick-Brookline winner in Saturday’s state final (TBD).

“Unexpected — I don’t think she’s done that this year,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of Eddy’s boot. “I think the wind aided [the ball] going back in. She’s done a great job with corners all year. It’s usually someone else who’s finishing them off. I’m happy for her, she’s had a great year and something that she’ll remember for her whole life.”

The Shamrocks defensive core of senior Caitlin Kelley, senior Mackenzie Feeney, and junior Kat Regan held firm all night, denying chances from a potent Hiller group. Juniors Amanda Peck and Brooke Kennedy helped underneath, cutting off outlet passes.

In a tactical battle of two evenly matched, previously undefeated teams, they traded chances, but Eddy’s shining moment pushed the Shamrocks into the state championship for the first time since 2019.

“This is everything for me,” said Eddy. “I couldn’t dream of this moment, honestly.”

The Notre Dame Academy girls’ soccer team and head coach Kelly Turner (bottom left) were ecstatic after a shootout victory over Masconomet. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 2 State

Notre Dame-H 3, Masconomet 2 (SO) — NDA had its 2022 season end with a quarterfinal shootout defeat to Grafton. The past few weeks, the Cougars dedicated a portion of each practice to work on penalty kicks.

Tuesday, that practice and preparation paid off: Fourth-seeded NDA (15-6-3) outlasted No. 1 Masco (18-1-2) on PKs, 4-2, in a chilly semifinal at Manning Field in Lynn to advance to Saturday’s state final, the program’s first appearance since 2013. They will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 6 Mansfield and No. 2 Nashoba Regional.

“It’s crazy how much time we’ve spent on penalty kicks” said senior Sydney Comeau, who scored both goals in regulation.

Fittingly, Comeau delivered the winning kick. She took a deep breath, stepped forward, and fired a left-footed strike to the bottom right corner. After the ball nestled in the back of the net, Comeau ran back to her teammates and the celebration was on.

“The emotions running through my head were insane but my team giving me a big start was huge,” said Comeau. “I just took my time and cleared my head, made sure I stayed to my side.”

Comeau put NDA up 2-0 in the first ha—lf with a pair of left-footed strikes from inside the box, the latter a beautiful tally into the bottom right corner with a pair of defenders draped on her back. The goals were the 103rd and 104th of her decorated career and gave the Cougars a huge boost.

“She’s one of a kind,” said NDA coach Kelly Turner. “She’s put us on her back and taken us this far.”

Masco battled back in the second half thanks to goals by Lauren Boughner and Kayla Scannell.

Matt Doherty reported from Manning Field in Lynn.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.