Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde, Miami’s Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year awards

Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season.

Miami’s Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022, when Hyde finished second in voting to Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Baltimore was more than ready to take the next step this past season thanks to a sparkling core of young talent. Infielder Gunnar Henderson was a unanimous AL Rookie of the Year of Monday night.