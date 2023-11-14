Bruins at Sabres: Boston looks to get back on track after second divisional loss

The Bruins will hope to get back on track against the Sabres, who were shut out for the first time this season in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. They played without without key forward Alex Tuch (upper-body injury), who head coach Don Granato said likely won’t be ready to return for Tuesday’s contest.

Even after being bolstered by defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s return from his four-game suspension, the Bruins suffered their second straight loss against a divisional foe with Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Montreal . Coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in the loss and put the Bruins through a series of sprints at Monday’s practice to give them a “jolt.”

The Bruins are still sitting pretty atop the Eastern Conference standings, but two losses in their division look like glaring blemishes on their otherwise glowing record.

Buffalo goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi have alternated starts over Buffalo’s last five games. If the pattern continues, former Northeastern standout Levi will get the nod Tuesday.

Linus Ullmark will start in net for the Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Buffalo. Here’s your preview.

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -150. Over/under: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 11-1-2. vs. spread: 9-5. Over/under: 4-10

Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7

Sabres

Season record: 7-7-1. vs. spread: 9-6. Over/under: 5-10

Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 45, Buffalo 44

Goals allowed: Boston 28, Buffalo 47

Power play: Boston 21.3%, Buffalo 11.1%

Penalty minutes: Boston 159, Buffalo 176

Penalty kill: Boston 90.9%, Buffalo 84.5%

Faceoffs won: Boston 50.6%, Buffalo 43.2%

Stat of the day: The Bruins’ 2.00 goals against average leads the league, outpacing the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights (2.13), who currently hold the top spot in the Western Conference.

Notes: Brad Marchand led the Bruins Saturday with a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made several key stops among his 24 despite ultimately taking his first loss (6-0-1). ... Jim Montgomery said winger Milan Lucic is about a week behind schedule in his rehab. “Nothing dramatic,” the coach reported. Lucic is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must sit at least 10 games, after taking a puck off the skate in Los Angeles Oct. 21. He’s officially eligible to return Saturday, but that looks like a long shot. ... Morgan Geekie and Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injuries) skated with staffers before practice Monday. Geekie is on regular IR, while Grzelcyk is on LTIR, so he wouldn’t be able to return to game action until Nov. 24 — the traditional Black Friday matinee — against the Red Wings. ... Tuesday will be a milestone night for Sabres captain Kyle Okposo, who is set to become the 46th active player to reach 1,000 career games. ... With Alex Tuch’s injury and Matt Savoie being returned to juniors prior to Saturday’s game, Mattias Samuelsson played as a seventh defenseman after being activated from injured reserve.

