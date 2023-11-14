Bruins score early, often in another thrashing of Sabres in Buffalo

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and four Bruins scored their first goals of the season — Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm — in one of the most complete victories of the season.

Tuesday night, his Bruins delivered one to the Sabres, nearly running their Atlantic Division cohorts out of the rink in a 5-2 victory at the KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jim Montgomery thought his practice was running a little ragged Monday, so he sent his guys a message.

The Bruins (12-1-2) erased the bad taste of the loss in Montreal. They don’t play again until hosting those same Canadiens Saturday night.

The first shot of the night was, fittingly, by ex-Bruin turned Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton, who zipped a wrister from the top of the left circle that ex-Sabres turned Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (31 saves) deflected away with his blocker.

Buffalo had the game’s first three shots, but Heinen had its first goal, just three minutes in. Stationed between a pair of Sabres, the left wing corralled Charlie McAvoy’s rebound and tapped it past Levi. It was 2-0 only 68 seconds later, a Pastrnak one-timer from a falling Pavel Zacha going over Levi’s shoulder.

The top line was buzzing again moments later, with Pastrnak smashing another one-timer and Brad Marchand following up with a backhander, both of which Levi kicked out.

Tyson Jost had perhaps the Sabres best chance to get on the board in the first when a bad giveaway by Lindholm landed right on his tape in the slot. He settled and fired, but Ullmark smothered it.

The boo birds were out early in Buffalo, and that emotion spilled over to the ice. Rasmus Dahlin went high with an elbow on Marchand, and the captain’s lieutenants McAvoy and Pastrnak both went after Dahlin. Soon, bodies were flying everywhere, most notably that of Pastrnak, who was yanked down hard from behind by Dylan Cozens.

The end result was matching roughing minors for McAvoy and Cozens, who is still wearing a full bubble as a result of the rock ‘em, sock ‘em beating he took at the hands of Flyer Garnett Hathaway earlier this month.

With plenty of open ice courtesy of the 4-on-4, the Bruins used their speed to increase their lead. Carlo sent an indirect pass off the boards to Zacha, who hit a streaking Pastrnak in stride. Pastrnak eschewed the shot and dished back to the trailing Carlo, whose knuckler found the back of the net for his first of the season at 15:14.

Up, 3-0, the Bruins continued their torrid pace to open the second, with Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk just missing from close quarters. Steen, robbed of his first goal of the season Saturday by a ticky-tack goalie interference call, got on the board for real at 4:07.

Steen fielded a pass from behind the net from Jakub Lauko, then stickhandled a few times before sending a rising dot past Levi.

After killing off a Matt Poitras tripping penalty, the Bruins went on the power play for the first time when McAvoy took Casey Mittelstadt’s stick to the chops. Lindholm struck at 12:23 for a 5-0 lead that felt like 50-0.

Pastrnak and Marchand picked up the assists, but Charlie Coyle deserved some credit as he went into full eclipse mode, keeping Levi (13 saves) from ever seeing the blue-line bomb.

The Sabres finally broke through when Victor Olofsson collected a rebound off the backboards and rifled it top shelf on a sprawling Ullmark at 15:07, trimming the lead to four after 40 minutes. (Levi was pulled for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 5-1.) Olofsson then capped the scoring 4:58 from the end, blasting a wrister past Ullmark’s glove from the slot.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.