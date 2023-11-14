In double OT, Delaney Woekel proved the hero, sending Newburyport field hockey to its first state championship game

“I needed to get the ball in the back of the net,” said Woekel. “That was all I was thinking about.”

On Tuesday, the senior forward fulfilled that wish, scoring twice, including the winner in double overtime to send the No. 2 Clippers to their first Division 3 state title game with a 2-1 semifinal victory over No. 3 Dover-Sherborn at Burlington High School.

Newburyport (22-1) controlled possession early. In the opening minutes, the Clippers had two corner chances, both blocked by Dover-Sherborn’s Drew Hussar. The Raiders finally got near the circle seven minutes into the first quarter, but Newburyport’s sticks interrupted their passing lanes.

Dover-Sherborn (17-3-2) had its first corner of the evening six minutes into the second quarter, but Newburyport goalie Cody Saboliauskas got a stick on it. The Clippers had two corners right before the half but couldn’t convert either.

Dover-Sherborn came out of halftime with speed. It resulted in two corners at the midpoint of the third quarter, and Lily Hatfield scored on the second, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead with 7:10 left in the frame.

Just 1:15 later, Newburyport answered, as Woekel arched a shot into the center of the Raiders’ net.

Dover-Sherborn controlled much of the first overtime, but Saboliauskas made five saves.

“Credit to our goalie and our defense in that first overtime,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley.

“[Defender] Riley Lombard saved us in that overtime.”

In the second overtime, Woekel changed her approach, and it worked. She beat a Raiders defender, drew the goalie out of position, and scored.

Newburyport will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 1 Watertown and No. 4 Sandwich.

Division 2 State

Norwood 2, Somerset Berkley 1 — Offense wins games, but second-seeded Norwood is hoping defense wins a championship.

Holding a one-goal lead in the final five minutes of Tuesday’s semifinal, the Mustangs’ defense smothered several Somerset Berkley scoring chances and watched as the No. 3 Raiders’ last-ditch shot sailed wide left in the waning seconds to clinch a spot in their first state championship game.

Norwood (20-2) will face No. 1 Reading (21-1) on Saturday at WPI (time TBD).

“Defense wins championships,” said Norwood captain Shea Larkee, who assisted on both Mustang goals. “That was our motto going in and today we proved it.”

Prove it the Mustangs did. Somerset Berkley (20-1-1) came into Tuesday’s semifinal at Middleborough High School averaging 6.3 goals per game but managed to find the back of the net only once, when Ryan Crook scored unassisted at 7:59 in the third quarter.

“Our defense really stepped up in the big moments,” said Norwood coach Allison Doliner, whose Mustangs have given up only 19 goals in 22 games. “The whole postseason, our defensive unit has really locked it down.”

Norwood got on the board just before halftime when Morgan Naumann took a pass from Larkee in the middle and fired it past Somerset Berkley goalie Sophia Valcourt at 13:30.

After Crook’s tally tied it up, the Mustangs took the lead for good with 11 seconds left in the third. Larkee fired a shot off Valcourt’s pad, which deflected to Emily Spadorcia, who buried it in the right side for the winner.

Reading 5, Hingham 0 — After a scoreless first quarter, top-seeded Reading, who has only been shut out once this season, was hungry for a goal. Then, something clicked.

Just over two minutes into the second quarter, as the Rockets chased the ball up the field, sending shot after shot toward the goal, it was sophomore forward Danielle Bowers who found the back of the net to break the drought.

Senior forward Autumn Matthews added a second tally with 5:53 remaining. With 10 seconds left, senior defender Natalie Wall grabbed the ball off a corner and passed it to Bowers, who buried a shot to close the half.

“Sometimes, in the first quarter, it takes a second to measure up a team,” said Reading coach Taylor Reynolds. “Once we figured out . . . where we could expose them a little bit, we were able to use our strength, our speed.”

Fourth-seeded Hingham (18-3-1) turned up the pressure to start the third, but Reading (21-1) was on a roll, maintaining possession for much of the quarter and smoothly poking the ball away from the Harbormen.

Three minutes into the frame, Matthews potted the Rockets’ fourth goal from the edge of the circle, and Bowers added her second of the night from the right side of the net three minutes later.

Reading goalie Myles Lakin, a WPI commit, earned his 16th shutout of the season.

“Myles is . . . just an anchor for us,” Reynolds said. “He’s just always ready no matter what . . . and that’s essential for us.”

On Saturday, the Rockets face second-seeded Norwood (20-2) in their first title appearance.

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 7, Sutton 0 — Ellie Bouchard was presented with the game ball for scoring her 100th goal, one of two she potted, and the top-seeded Spartans (21-1) are headed to their third straight state championship thanks to a commanding win over the fourth-seeded Suzies (16-4-2).

Juliana Casucci scored on either side of halftime and Amelia Blood added a goal and an assist.

In Saturday’s state title game at WPI, Uxbridge will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 2 Manchester Essex and No. 3 Monomoy.

