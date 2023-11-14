Patriots are in position for top-three draft pick after latest loss

Sunday marked yet another brutal result for the Patriots, who fell to the Colts, 10-6, in Frankfurt, Germany.

But if there’s one silver lining that Patriots fans can draw from a miserable 2-8 start, it’s that continued stretches of ineptitude should put New England in a position to draft a potential franchise star in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots seem to find new ways to bottom out with each passing week during the 2023 season.

It was an ugly finish for a Patriots offense that’s been on the ropes all year, with Mac Jones getting benched for the third time in 10 games this season after relinquishing a costly red-zone interception in the fourth quarter.

But Sunday’s loss overseas — coupled with a few wins from other NFL cellar-dwellers in Week 10 — have put New England in position to secure a top-three pick next April.

With New England coming up short against Indy and the Cardinals — bolstered by the return of QB Kyler Murray — defeating the Falcons on Sunday, New England has leapfrogged Arizona on the 2024 draft order.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, according to Tankathon.

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-8 Carolina Panthers)

2. New York Giants (2-8)

3. New England Patriots (2-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

5. Chicago Bears (3-7)

6. Green Bay Packers (3-6)

7. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

8. Tennessee Titans (3-6)

9. Denver Broncos (3-5)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Even though the Patriots, Giants, and Cardinals are all tied with a 2-8 record, New England holds the edge over the Cardinals because of strength of schedule. When records are tied, the team with the lower opponents’ winning percentage receiving the higher pick.

In the midst of a lost season, New England’s next game could hold plenty of draft-related ramifications as the Patriots will take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26.

Another loss for the Patriots against New York could vault them into a potential top-two pick, allowing them to select at least one blue-chip quarterback in USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.