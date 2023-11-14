Patriots mailbag: Restless fans want to know what lies ahead for a struggling team

Do you think Belichick and Kraft quietly arranged to tank the season for a chance to draft a QB?

Another week, another loss , another mailbag chock-full of some really interesting questions. This week, readers have their sights set on the coach (and whether he’d agree to add a general manager), the quarterback (and what might happen if the Patriots draft a signal-caller), and the ground attack. Let’s get to it.

No. I can’t speak on how Robert Kraft might approach things, but I think tanking runs counter to Bill Belichick’s DNA, especially as he pursues Don Shula’s record. He wants wins, and he wants as many of them as possible as quickly as possible. If you ask him about the chance his team is tanking now, he’d shoot you a look that would freeze the room.

The Patriots obviously have a good defense. So why hasn’t Belichick added some offensive weapons? He’s not stupid; he can see what everyone else sees.

— Robert Kelley, North Carolina (via Maine)

In hindsight, I believe he thought that the players he added the last couple of seasons would be worthwhile options. Mike Gesicki was a terrific red zone target with the Dolphins, JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a quality pass catcher over the course of his career, and Ezekiel Elliott represented an opportunity to bolster the ground game. (That’s not to mention his belief in the three offensive linemen he drafted and his two free agent pickups there.)

None of them — and I mean none — have worked out the way that I think Belichick would have liked. Injury, ineffectiveness, and an inability to unlock their skill set (which is partially on Mac Jones and partially on Bill O’Brien, in my estimation) have all combined to doom this year’s additions, at least on offense.

Bill Belichick has added several notable names to the Patriots' offense in recent seasons, but few have lived up to the hype. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Is there anything that would keep the Krafts from appointing a general manager who can spend all of his/her time searching out talent and bringing it back to the team, leaving the coach to spend all of his time doing what he does best?

— Laura Cecere, Lexington

Laura, that’s where I believe we’re headed. I think Belichick and Kraft sit down at the end of the season and the owner says that the coach needs to hire a GM and give him a sizable measure of sway when it comes to personnel decisions.

If they can agree on someone, then there’s the very real likelihood that Belichick will continue in his position as head coach. If he says no, then I think that means the coach and owner will have a larger conversation about Belichick’s role with the franchise, with a mutual parting of the ways being the likeliest scenario.

Will the team present the coach with a take-it-or-leave-it decision on a new GM and personnel guy? A good suggestion would be Dan Orlovsky.

— John Gardner, White Plains, N.Y. (via Swampscott)

I don’t think it’ll necessarily be done in such dramatic terms, but I think that is a discussion that’ll be had this offseason. I’m not sure about Orlovsky, but I’ve floated the name of another ESPN talking head: Louis Riddick.

He played for Belichick in Cleveland, he’s always expressed an interest in working in an NFL front office, and in my estimation, he’s one of the smartest guys in the game. As a first-time GM, he’d likely need a consigliere to help him navigate some issues, but I think Riddick is as good a candidate as any.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is an intriguing speculative name who could fit in an NFL front office. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

A softball, in my opinion: Belichick’s record without Brady is abysmal, and his last three teams have played disorganized, sloppy football. And his arrogance is annoying — always has been. Why isn’t that enough to move on?

— Peter Conway, Westford

Let me take that softball and drive it into the left-center-field gap, Peter. Not sure I disagree with you on most of those points. But at the same time, I believe his track record gives him some leeway, especially when you’re talking about a potentially dicey situation like this one.

He’s going to go down as one of the greatest coaches in the history of professional sports, and maybe the winningest coach in NFL history before it’s all said and done. That earns him a measure of respect you wouldn’t necessarily show another coach going through what will likely be the losingest season of his career.

If the Patriots land Drake Maye, what do you think becomes of Mac? Will he be kept as a backup or continue to be the starter while Maye learns the ropes?

— Don Lawrence, St. Croix (via Cape Cod)

If Bill does end up sticking around and the Patriots draft Drake Maye (or another highly touted quarterback like Caleb Williams or Michael Penix Jr.) and Jones isn’t involved in some trade prior to spring workouts, then I think Bill keeps them and has a quarterback competition. The coach loves nothing more than bringing in talent to push the guys he already has, and that would certainly be the case here.

As for your second question, it all depends on the quarterback and the situation. If the youngster shows he can play, then he’d start. If the roles were reversed, then he’d go with Mac.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is one of the top prospects who could potentially be available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chris Seward/Associated Press

It’s obvious that the present group of coaches are not necessarily equivalent replacements when it comes to coaches like Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears, Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores, and Matt Patricia (defensively), simply due to lack of discipline with the players presently in all three phases. It seems the talent drain isn’t just between the lines in my mind. Your thoughts?

— Lee Simmons, Erie, Pa. (via Holyoke)

Great call, Lee. There are several things to unpack with this question, but I always come back to a story I wrote before Super Bowl LIII that detailed the relationship between Belichick, Scarnecchia, and Fears. These three spent decades together. They spoke to each other in coaching shorthand. They had an absolute trust between the three of them.

Fears and Scarnecchia knew exactly the sort of player Belichick wanted, and they knew how to prepare the players perfectly. While the losses of others like McDaniels and Flores (as well as Ernie Adams) all played a role in the brain drain, it’s the loss of Scarnecchia and Fears that I think hurt Belichick the most.

There’s no doubt that Belichick consulted with Nick Saban before deciding to draft Mac Jones — a huge mistake, in hindsight. What does that say about Saban’s ability to assess a college quarterback’s ability to transition to the pros, or is it more likely that Belichick’s ego and overestimation of his drafting acumen led to this bad decision?

— Vincent Lee, Quincy

Vincent, I think there are a few things at play when you try to evaluate quarterbacks and the transition from college to the NFL, but one of the most important things is finding the right fit. One that will set a young signal-caller up for success; there’s scheme, coaching, personnel to consider. Even Tom Brady needed a perfect confluence of events to succeed.

As it relates to Jones and his college career under Saban, there have been some stud quarterbacks at Alabama who have turned out to be duds in the pros. But I think that when you consider the success that Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts have enjoyed, I think that more than makes up for it.

Evaluating a quarterback can be an inexact science — just ask old Mr. 199 himself. And just as the Patriots nailed it with Brady, it’s looking more and more like they might have missed with Mac.

What keeps the Patriots from reaching out to Colin Kaepernick? He seems better and more exciting than anyone who is on the roster right now.

— Shiva Barton, Winchester

That is a fascinating question. I’m not going to pretend I know what sort of shape Kaepernick is in right now, so it would be unfair of me to give a definitive thumbs up or thumbs down on his NFL chances. The last we heard from him was in September when he reached out to the Jets following the injury to Aaron Rodgers. His last public workout came in April 2022 during the Michigan spring game. And his last in-game action came on Jan. 1, 2017.

I understand Kaepernick remains a polarizing figure for off-field reasons, and you can certainly argue that the NFL successfully colluded to keep him out of the league. But looking at him now, purely through a football lens, it’s unlikely that any 36-year-old quarterback who hasn’t taken a snap in a regular-season game in six years could operate successfully in the NFL.

Wasn’t it another bad move to carry just two running backs with a fairly similar skill set? And please don’t tell me Ty Montgomery counts as a third.

— Richard Krinsky, Westborough

Preaching to the choir, Richard. I’ve written that while the Patriots didn’t invent the idea of the third-down back, they perfected it with the likes of Kevin Faulk, Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen, Dion Lewis, and James White. It’s not the only reason the Patriots have struggled on third down the last two-plus years, but it’s certainly not a coincidence that their last productive season on third down came in White’s last year.

The Patriots seem to be missing a change-of-pace running back like they once had with James White. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

At what point does Mac’s play, even with Bill O’Brien, make us reevaluate the blame pie for the last two years? He has straight-out lost us three games by himself. This team is 5-5ish with an average quarterback. To what extent is this a play-the-high-pick thing?

— Hamilton, via Twitter

Based on what was a better-than-average rookie season, I think there was every expectation that he would build on that in 2022, even without McDaniels (the only guy to consistently maximize his strengths and minimize his weaknesses over an extended stretch). The problem was, he failed to build on that.

We can blame the coaches, the offensive options around him, or this year’s bedraggled offensive line. The truth is the quarterback gets too much of the credit when a team wins and too big a slice of that blame pie when they lose.

But there comes a time in a quarterback’s career when he needs to show that he can overcome all of that. That he can find a way to win, even when the house is collapsing around him. Find a way to win when everything around him is less than perfect.

It’s a lot to ask, but in my experience, that’s the litmus test. That’s what separates good quarterbacks from great ones. And that’s where I think Mac falls short.

Who will be favored this week — the bye week or the Patriots?

— Dennis, via Twitter

In these difficult times, it feels good to laugh.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.