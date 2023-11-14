Raiders claim cornerback Jack Jones off waivers from the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed cornerback Jack Jones off waivers from the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots released Jones on Monday after the cornerback had played just 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Coach Bill Belichick did not elaborate on the reasoning behind Jones’s release, saying he “felt that we needed to move on.”

Jones played for Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce in high school and at Arizona State.