In restructured PLL, Boston again will be a home city for a pro lacrosse team in 2024

Previously, teams in the PLL weren’t attached to a home city. Now they will be, and Boston was a no-brainer for co-founder and president Paul Rabil. He called Massachusetts a lacrosse “hotbed” with an established fan base and participation.

Cannons Lacrosse Club is returning to Boston and will continue to compete in the Premier Lacrosse League as the Boston Cannons. The Cannons, established in 2001, became a PLL team in 2020 and will now return to their roots.

After a brief hiatus, local lacrosse fans will again have a professional team to call their own.

“The way that Boston fans support their teams is unique,” Rabil said. “You almost have to be there to experience it. They’re diehard. It means something more to them.”

Rabil knows first-hand, as he started his career as a Cannon in 2008 and retired with the team in 2021. He called playing for the Cannons one of the great privileges of his life and said fans should expect the team to contend for a title in 2024 and beyond.

The Cannons, who won a Major League Lacrosse championship in 2011, made the playoffs in 2023 under first-year coach and general manager Brian Holman. They feature Attackman of the Year Marcus Holman and Attackman of the Year candidate Asher Nolting.

In its first five seasons, the PLL used a touring model and teams did not have a geographic affiliation. Moving forward, the league will continue to use a tour-based season, with eight of the 10 regular-season games in home markets.

When the PLL returns to Massachusetts in 2024, the Cannons will host as the official home team and play two games over the course of a weekend. Rabil said the league will release the schedule Jan. 1, and he didn’t rule out Gillette Stadium as a possible venue. Gillette played host to the league quarterfinals in 2023 and has yielded some of the league’s highest-attended events over the years. The Krafts are investors in the PLL.

“If you look at where the Cannons have been successful, recently and historically, Gillette is certainly one of those places,” Rabil said.

New York, Utah, Carolina, Denver, California, Philadelphia, and Maryland also will have teams. Boston will compete in the Eastern Conference, alongside New York, Philadelphia, and Maryland, and each conference will have playoffs.

The Cannons will first represent Boston when they compete in the 2024 PLL Championship Series Feb. 14-19 in Washington, D.C. The PLL Championship Series features the league’s top four teams from the 2023 season in six-on-six, Olympic-style lacrosse — the format set to return lacrosse to the Olympic stage at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The restructuring incorporates more than just the on-field product. With teams tied to cities, Rabil expects to see more and more Cannons giving back to the local community. Whether it’s youth clinics, trips to the YMCA or Boys & Girls Club, or visits to hospitals, Rabil believes tying a team to a city once again will go a long way.

“We’re really excited about bringing the Cannons back to Boston specifically,” Rabil said, “and to be able to activate it in ways that the Boston Cannons once did.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.