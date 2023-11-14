In a season that is imploding, Bills coach Sean McDermott is running out of scapegoats

Bills coach Sean McDermott tempted fate this season when he hung a banner of a giant Lombardi Trophy on the walls of his team’s indoor practice field. To quote Happy Gilmore, “Talk about your all-time backfire.”

Our football team here in New England certainly has a long list of its own problems to worry about. But there is a rival in the AFC East on the verge of implosion — or perhaps is already there, based on the events of Monday and Tuesday.

They are now 5-5 and ranked 10th in the AFC after Monday night’s embarrassing home loss to the Broncos. The Bills once again grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory with a string of bone-headed plays and decisions late in the game.

It prompted Stefon Diggs’s brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, to lash out on Twitter/X, criticizing Josh Allen and saying his brother Stephon “gotta get up outta there.”

Then came the icing Tuesday, with the Bills firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after 1½ years in the role. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was elevated for the rest of the season.

“Just felt like it was time for a change,” McDermott said. “We need to be a confident offensive football team and find consistent production, and that’s really what it came down to.”

Dorsey’s departure signals the arrival of Scapegoat Season in Buffalo. It’s the time of the year when underlings get fired as the men in charge flail and grasp onto whatever they can in an attempt to keep their jobs.

Scapegoat Season actually began 10 months ago when defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was quietly dismissed after the Bills’ disappointing loss to the Bengals in the Divisional Round. Frazier got fired even though he was just a figurehead coordinator running McDermott’s defense.

Now the other coordinator, Dorsey, is fired. McDermott, whose team has gone backward since reaching the AFC Championship game in January 2021, is clearly worried that he is next.

It’s not that Dorsey did a bang-up job. He took over a Ferrari of an offense from previous offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and couldn’t keep it purring. Dorsey couldn’t seem to restrain Allen from falling into reckless habits the way Daboll did. And Dorsey clearly struggled to connect with Diggs, who didn’t do a great job of hiding his displeasure at the end of last season, or in the offseason, or this year.

But it’s funny that Dorsey is the one who got axed after Monday night’s debacle. Because he wasn’t the one who lost a fumble on the first play of the game — that would be running back James Cook. Dorsey wasn’t the one who gave the ball away three times — that would be Allen, whose 11 interceptions and 14 total giveaways lead the NFL. Allen also led the NFL in giveaways last year (19).

Dorsey wasn’t the one who called a ridiculous eight-man blitz on third and 10, resulting in a 28-yard pass interference penalty that put the Broncos in range for the game-winning field goal. That was McDermott, who called his own defense this year after dismissing Frazier.

And Dorsey certainly wasn’t responsible for the Bills having 12 men on the field for the Broncos’ first shot a game-winner — a 41-yard kick that sailed wide right and should have given Buffalo the win. Instead, the Broncos got a redo from 5 yards closer, and put a dagger right down the middle of the goalposts.

“It’s inexcusable,” McDermott said.

Yet 12 hours later, Dorsey gets the heave-ho? It makes no sense, until you remember that it’s Scapegoat Season. Allen has the big contract and McDermott isn’t going to fire himself, so someone has to go, just to show the owner and the fans that something is being done.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the NFL in interceptions, looked glum after throwing two more Monday night. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

But if the Bills don’t turn their season around quickly, the Patriots may not be the only team in the AFC East looking for a new head coach in a couple of months.

It’s a spot that Bills owner Terry Pegula never thought he would be in. He loves McDermott and craves consistency for his football operation. McDermott is in his seventh season as head coach, tied for the sixth-longest tenure currently in the NFL.

McDermott ended two decades of despair in Buffalo and has overseen the most successful era of Bills football since the Marv Levy/Jim Kelly days of the 1990s. His record is a robust 67-40 (.626), with five playoff appearances and three straight division titles.

But McDermott’s team is falling apart. Some of it is bad luck; season-ending injuries to linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White have decimated the defense. But a lot of the struggles are the same issues that have plagued McDermott’s tenure: sloppy football and brutal, self-inflicted disappointment.

The Bills never seemed to recover from the “13 seconds” debacle in the 2022 playoffs against the Chiefs, when McDermott’s questionable clock management gave the Chiefs just enough time to steal a win.

Then came the punchless playoff loss to the Bengals at home last year.

Now this year’s 5-5 fiasco, which includes losses to Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, plus Monday night’s meltdown.

The Bills still have seven games plus a bye week to change their fortunes. But have you seen their schedule? If they can’t beat Wilson or Jones, good luck in road games against the Eagles, Chiefs, and Dolphins, plus a home game against the Cowboys.

The Bills spent $300 million cash on player salaries this year and expected to be ascending toward a Super Bowl behind pricey veterans like Allen, Diggs, and Von Miller. Instead, they’re slowly sinking.

And with Frazier and Dorsey both gone, McDermott has no one left to scapegoat if the season keeps going south.

