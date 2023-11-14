With its seventh straight shutout, Needham boys’ soccer returns to Division 1 championship game with a different outcome in mind

“I have a lot of confidence in our defense,” Needham coach Jimmy Odierna said with a smile. “They’re playing phenomenal.”

Behind another stellar performance from the defense, second-seeded Needham defeated 11th-seeded Winchester, 2-0, in Tuesday’s Division 1 semifinal in Lynn to advance to a second straight state final and third since 2019. The Rockets will play Wednesday’s No. 1 Concord-Carlisle vs. No. 5 Weymouth winner Saturday.

When the final whistle blew, Needam’s defense converged on the turf at Manning Field, embracing for a well-deserved moment of hugs and handshakes.

The Rockets (18-2-2) received standout play from center back Campbell Keyes and sweeper Mattew Barten, a breakout contributor who was on JV last season. The unit helped stifle a potent Winchester offense that scored 57 goals this season. It was Needham’s fourth shutout of the postseason, and the seventh consecutive overall, a run that dates back to Oct. 19.

Needham’s Matthew Brayer (right) and Winchester’s Clark Li battle for possession during the first half. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“Our defense has so much chemistry,” said Barten. “We’ve been playing together for so many years. We have 16 seniors on this team and that continuity is huge.”

For the second game in a row, Needham scored early on. In the fourth minute, Jonathan Ross sent a corner kick into the box, where it was headed home by Matthew Brayer, a senior captain who returned Sunday from a broken ankle.

The Rockets doubled their lead in the 30th minute on another set piece. Harry Clapham beat a few defenders down the left side and fired a cross into the box that was volleyed in by Zander Laidlaw.

Needham’s Matteo Neretti (right) fires a pass through the Winchester defense. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“They’re an extremely talented team and very tough to break down,” said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto, whose team finished 16-2-2.

All season, Needham was motivated to get back to the state final and avenge last year’s 2-0 loss to St. John’s Prep. As the Rockets walked off the field Tuesday, the mantra was heard loud and clear: “One more.”

“Last year we had some studs and this year we have a bunch of really good players,” said Odierna. “Getting back two years in a row is a testament to our senior class and how hard they work.”

Needham’s Zander Laidlaw (right) and Winchester’s Sina Hendriks chase down a 50/50 ball during the first half. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 2 State

Oliver Ames 2, Melrose 1 — Craig Churchill’s brother, Luke, scored the winner in 2022 to send Oliver Ames to the state title game, so it was only fitting that Craig, a junior for the sixth-seeded Tigers, netted the winner this time around.

After Ryan Linhares sent a corner in during the 87th minute, Churchill’s head rose above the Melrose defense and propelled Oliver Ames (18-3-1) over the No. 7 Red Hawks (16-4-2) Tuesday night at Xaverian in Westwood.

“It was great to hear everyone cheering,” Churchill said. “I just knew right away, pulled the shirt off and pointed to the crowd.”

Churchill’s winner sent the Tigers to the championship game for the second straight year, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

The Tigers outshot Melrose 12-5, but found themselves locked in a tight, tense battle with quality chances sparsely mixed into box-to-box play.

After a scoreless first half, the Red Hawks capitalized on a defensive mistake that allowed senior Jovan Ssebugwawo to steal the ball near midfield, beat one defender, and send a missile into the net in the 42nd minute.

“Once [Melrose] scored I was like, ‘Oh, man. It’s one of these games,’ ” Baraty said. “We’ve had that kind of fight built into us already.”

Like many times this season, the Tigers had to rally, and senior Joey Carney came through. In the 57th minute, he cut in from the left side and sent a curling shot into the top right corner to tie the game.

Olive Ames will face No. 5 Wakefield or No. 8 Hopkinton in Saturday’s championship match (time/location TBD).

Division 3 State

Norwell 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — With both defenses making space to shoot hard to come by, Tuesday’s Division 3 boys soccer semifinal between third-seeded Norwell and 26th-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth had the feeling that only one goal might be necessary to book a ticket to Saturday’s state final.

Norwell senior Ronan Blake pounced on a rare mistake from the D-R defense, stealing the ball at the edge of the box, dribbling around the goalkeeper and slotting home the opening goal two minutes into the second half as the Clippers defeated the Falcons at Weymouth High School.

“We talked about it in the pregame how we would be able to get some opportunities and chances on goal if we were organized and tough in our press,” said Norwell coach Mike O’Dea. “What you saw there was, the payoff of the mentality and the hard work and the dedication of the game plan those guys showed. That wasn’t a fluke, not a mistake, it was well-organized, sustained pressure and we got the payoff we were looking for.”

Sophomore Bret Amorosino doubled the lead in the 54th minute redirecting a beautifully placed set piece from senior Zach Bello.

The Clippers (19-2-2) were dominant playing with the lead, controlling possession as D-R (13-2-8) tried to mount a comeback. The Norwell defense, led by senior center back Alex Bello, did not allow the Falcons many quality chances and Nolan McKenna was only called on to make two saves.

Blake had the best chance in the opening half, redirecting a corner kick in the final minute, only to have D-R goalkeeper Brennan Silva leap out and tip it off the crossbar.

The Clippers will play for their second state title in three years against the winner of Tuesday night’s other semifinal between top-seeded Oakmont and No. 4 Pembroke.

“It’s the best feeling,” Blake said. “I really want to get one more ring in my last year.”

Norwell needed penalty kicks to defeat Belchertown for the 2021 title.

Pembroke 2, Oakmont 1 — The fourth-seeded Titans had a game for the ages to reach the state finals for the first time in program history by defeating No. 1 Oakmont at Walpole High School.

The Titans were handed a mission by coach Adam Scott before they set foot on the field: use force. Not once did they forget that.

“We talked about using force since the beginning of the year,” Scott said. “We want to impose ourselves on the opposite team. The kids have this quality about them that they want to achieve more and they were not happy with where we were. They want to break barriers.”

Junior Colin Blake wasted no time bringing those words to life when he scored in the very first minute. In the second half, senior captain Matt McAuliffe headed in a corner, giving the Titans a comfortable lead.

But Pembroke’s defense, led by junior Jack Gill, was the key to success.

“I’m so happy for Jack,” said Scott. “He’s obviously not the biggest guy and I’ve definitely been critical of him in terms of asking more of him all the time. I thought he was an absolute beast for us today. I thought he was probably the man of the match in terms of his tenacity and shutting down Oakmont’s attack.”

For Gill, this year has been different. He didn’t start last year, but when given the opportunity this season, he grabbed it with both hands, stepping into his role seamlessly and peaking at the right time.

“I think the jump from sophomore year to junior year is huge and training in the offseason was crucial,” Gill said.

The Titans now face Norwell on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the state championship.

“We are going to keep pushing the envelope,” Scott said. “We want another trophy in our trophy case and we want to keep creating history.”

Division 4 State

Lynnfield 2, Hampshire 1 — Dillon Reilly wanted to make sure the second-seeded Pioneers (18-2-2) got off to a fast start in the semifinal.

The Lynnfield junior delivered, scoring twice in the victory over No. 3 Hampshire (18-1-3) at Doyle Field in Leominster.

“We couldn’t have [beaten] this team without a lead,” Lynnfield coach Brent Munroe said. “We were able to survive because we were able to sit back.”

Reilly got the scoring started in the third minute and added another in the 30th to give the Pioneers a 2-0 halftime lead.

“Its all that I’ve ever dreamed about,” said Reilly on going to the state final against the Gardner-Monomoy winner. “It’s all I’ve been able to think about, I haven’t been able to pay attention in school.”

The Raiders finally got on the board in the 80th minute on a goal by junior Brendan Stevenson.

Division 5 State

Westport 2, Boston International 0 ― Coach Chris Parker had aspirations of leading a perennial contender when he took over the Westport boys’ soccer program seven years ago.

After going on deep postseason runs the past two seasons, Parker and the Wildcats have reached new heights.

Senior captains Marcos Dutra Africano and Tommy Bernard each notched header goals off free kicks to help eighth-seeded Westport upset fourth-seeded Boston International Newcomers Academy at Scituate High.

“I’ve had a good run these last three years, but this team had that X-factor right from the get-go,” Parker said. “I’ve always been blessed to have really gritty teams, but this group just had that something extra. We knew we had the technical capability to play really technical against teams that want to play a possession style of soccer.”

Westport (20-0-1) will play Wednesday’s Douglas-Bromfield winner on Saturday in the state final.

This year’s Wildcats were led by a core group of veterans who have been on the varsity team for six seasons, including Dutra Africano, who put home a 31-yard free kick from senior Ben Novo to open the scoring with 13:51 remaining in the first half. Bernard, another six-year varsity veteran, buried a 22-yard free kick from junior Zachary Lopes with 13:12 remaining.

“We’re not the biggest team, but we have so much experience with [set pieces] and we practice that a lot,” Bernard said. “It just shows how much we’ve put into it.”

BINCA (19-3) struggled to create scoring chances in the second half after it lost freshman Steevenson Clanson to a red card in the final minutes of the first half.

“The call was very, very questionable,” Boston International coach Edmar Varela said. “Apparently, it was after the play. I didn’t see exactly what went down.”

Westport junior goalkeeper Noah Amaral (10 saves) was outstanding in the shutout.

“He’s tremendous,” Parker said. “He put so much work into the offseason, but it’s a real gift to have someone you trust wholeheartedly back there.”

Division 4 State

Monomoy 1, Gardner 0 — The moment wasn’t too big for the Sharks.

After displaying its composure in one-goal victories over eighth-seeded Frontier and top-seeded Cohasset in the past two rounds, ninth-seeded Monomoy stuck to the script and showcased its toughness and clutch scoring in the biggest game in the program’s history.

Junior Ryan Laramee scored the only goal with 18:52 remaining, and the Sharks defense held on to earn a 1-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gardner in a semifinal at Scituate High.

The win propels Monomoy (16-3-3) into the first state final in program history. The Sharks will meet second-seeded Lynnfield (18-2-2) Saturday (time/location TBA).

“That was the greatest accomplishment of my life — scoring that goal knowing that we were going to hold up at the end,” Laramee said. “We did it against Frontier, we did it against Cohasset, we did it again and we’ll keep doing it if we need to.”

Laramee’s goal came on a fast break down the left sideline. The junior chased down a pass from senior Noah Metters that got behind the Gardner (15-4-2) defense. Once he retrieved the ball 30 yards out, Laramee dribbled to the edge of the box and fired a shot off the crossbar that ricocheted past Wildcats keeper Wyatt Tom.

“When he goes through and he sets up for his left foot, you know that it’s going to be on frame,” Monomoy coach Keith Clark said. “He’s a quality finisher.”

With the lead intact, Monomoy’s defense went to work limiting Gardner’s chances. Clark credited the back line of seniors Braeden Darling and Greg Greiner and juniors Finn Hyora and Owen Ramler for keeping the Wildcats’ shot attempts from distance.

“Our back line was unbelievable,” Clark said. “The saying goes that defense wins championships, and I think that showed today.”

Eamonn Ryan reported from Westwood, Keith Pearson from Weymouth, Vishakha Despande from Walpole, Ethan Winter from Leominster, and Brad Joyal from Scituate.