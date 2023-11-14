With Weston girls’ volleyball’s season on the line, Fielding Mayhugh knew what to do

“Someone had to step up and take the leadership,” Mayhugh said “Being a captain on the court, I felt I needed to take that role because I wasn’t really playing well [earlier].”

The junior hitter mashed six of her 14 kills and both her aces in the fourth set, helping No. 3 Weston pull away for a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Wakefield in the Division 3 semifinals at Billerica High, bringing the Wildcats (19-5) to their second finals as a program, aiming for their first championship. Set scores were 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19.

It took a couple of sets, but when Fielding Mayhugh gets going, she can take over.

When Mayhugh broke out of her funk, the team got some breathing room, and found the groove they will need in the title match against top-seeded Medfield at Worcester State (time and date TBA).

“Fielding has always been a leader for our team, but in the last couple weeks she has stepped it up even more,” said Weston coach Eileen Leblanc. “She’s just really blossoming, growing into that role, being more confident.”

Sophomore setter Riley Huml directed the offense, doling out assists to Mayhugh, sophomore Nevaeh Yancy (8 kills), freshman Ellie Wilkins (7 kills), and sophomore Zoe Smallman (5 kills).

“It’s a really cool experience, especially playing with older kids,” Wilkins said. “It’s really fun being able to contribute. When your teammates cheer you on, they know you can get that hit. You feel so supported.”

For Wakefield (16-8), senior Lea Carangelo was creative with the ball, amassing 27 assists, 4 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs, and a stuff block in the program’s first state semifinal appearance. Classmate Savannah Cummings recorded nine kills and sophomore Lila Arkinstall added eight.

“I’m so proud of the history that they made and the way they’re paving the program to see Wakefield in a successful light,” said coach Kayla Wyland.

Division 4 State

Bellingham 3, Frontier 1 — Sophomore Val Nolan (13 kills, 18 digs), and freshmen Mia Milani (12 kills, 8 digs, 7 aces) and Sophia Soto (14 digs) paced the No. 2 Blackhawks (16-3) past the No. 3 Red Hawks (16-5) in the semifinals.

“It was amazing. The kids just came to play tonight,” said Bellingham coach Steve Mantegani, noting he has just two seniors in his rotation. “[Milani and Soto] are freshmen who play like juniors. I mean, I’ve never seen talent like that at that age.

“Val did a great job of digging some balls that just gave us back the energy we needed to finish game three, and I think that was a key moment for us, because the kids got a little tight. We’re a pretty young team, so it’s pretty easy for that to happen.”

This will be Bellingham’s first state final appearance in 27 years. The Blackhawks face No. 1 Ipswich (18-0) on Saturday at Worcester State (time TBD).

Ipswich 3, Hudson 1 — Tess O’Flynn (26 assists, 14 digs), Claire Buletza (21 kills, 25 serve receptions, 11 digs), and Addison Pillis (13 kills) did their thing for the No. 1 Tigers (18-0) as they topped the No. 4 Hawks (17-3) in the semifinals.

Though they don’t typically see Hudson during regular-season play, Ipswich was well equipped for the challenge tonight.

“It was a phenomenal match,” coach Staci Lawrence said. “Hudson is a really, really strong team, and they don’t let things drop. It came down to who made less mistakes, and who was able to put the ball away a little bit more consistently.”

The Tigers were able to recover after a 25-23 loss in the third set and hang on for a 25-22 win in the fourth, which Lawrence credits to the team’s goldfish mentality, borrowed from the TV show “Ted Lasso.”

“The goldfish only has a memory of three seconds. Every three seconds it’s a brand new, clean slate,” Lawrence explained. “We talked about that in terms of the whistle. When the whistle blows, you have a clean slate, doesn’t matter what just happened, we’re trying to move on. Somebody had to go home tonight, and that’s really hard, that can get really defeating, especially when we’re down by a lot. To be that cool, calm and collected and be battling one point at a time is really important.”

Ipswich will face No. 2 Bellingham in the Division 4 championship match Saturday at Worcester State (time TBD).

Division 5 State

Bourne 3, Turner Falls 0 — In a dominant semifinal showing, the second-seeded Canalmen (19-0) won by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 to reach their first state championship match since 2009. Bourne will attempt to secure its first title in 23 years against top-seeded and undefeated Mt. Greylock (23-0) on Saturday at Worcester State (time TBD).

