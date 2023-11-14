US manages expectations of a breakthrough before Biden and Xi meet

When President Biden meets with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, China’s diplomats want to know what Xi will be looking at, and to make sure the scenery does not include protesters. Nearly every minute they spend together, from the number of steps it will take Xi to reach a chair when he enters a room to the specific timing of their handshake, will be part of a highly choreographed diplomatic dance, one designed to give them the space to try to defuse a year of bubbling tensions.

WASHINGTON — Of all the issues dividing the United States and China — spy balloons, Beijing’s rapid nuclear buildup, and Washington’s crackdown on advanced computer chips — the White House has been engaged in one more topic of debate: what China’s leader will see when he looks out of his window during his visit to California this week.

Advertisement

The ceremonial details have now been hashed out. But compared with the US-China summits of a decade ago or more, the expectations for substantive agreement are minimal, at best.

Biden’s advisers have hinted at only one concrete agreement expected to emerge from the meeting, which is scheduled to be held near the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, called APEC, in San Francisco. The leaders, they said, could announce a resumption of military-to-military communications, which were suspended by the Chinese after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in the summer of 2022.

And both sides have been discussing whether they could find a way to a future commitment to keep artificial intelligence software out of their nuclear command and control systems. While that might seem to be a pretty straightforward discussion, China has never entered a significant negotiation about its fast-expanding nuclear arsenal until now, so even the first wedge into the issue could prove significant.

Advertisement

Yet the fact that the bar is this low is telling. US officials say there is no plan for the two leaders to issue a joint statement of any kind. Instead, each government will provide its own account of the discussions.

There was a time when summits with Chinese leaders resulted in agreements on containing North Korea and keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, on climate goals and economic coordination to avoid financial crises, and joint efforts in counterterrorism. Those days are over. While Biden plans to address China’s continued shipment of technology to Russia to feed the war in Ukraine and its purchases of sanctioned Russian and Iranian oil, there is little to no prospect of changed behavior, officials acknowledge.

The summit is set to be the first time Biden and Xi have talked in a year, and Xi’s first visit to American soil since 2017.

In briefings to reporters, Biden’s advisers have used phrases such as being “cleareyed” and keeping “open lines of communication” to describe a relationship they believe is best managed not with “engagement” — the approach to China advocated for decades — but old-fashioned diplomacy.

Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters Monday the relationship is now about “managing competition responsibly so that it does not veer into conflict. The way we achieve that is through intense diplomacy,” Sullivan said. “That’s how we clear up misperceptions and avoid surprises.”

Chinese officials say Xi will seek assurances from Biden that the United States “does not seek a new Cold War,” the country’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, said last week. But over the past year, Xi has made it clear that he considers the United States to be deep into Cold War-like behavior. “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-around containment, encirclement, and suppression of China,” he said in March.

Advertisement

Chief among China’s concerns has been the Biden administration’s efforts to build up a patchwork of old allies and new partners in the Indo-Pacific — with new accords from the Philippines to Papua New Guinea — to counter China’s ambitions.

“We know this because Chinese leadership complains frequently, and at high volume, about what it sees as a US encirclement campaign,” said Jude Blanchette, a China scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Xi’s visit to APEC, a group of 21 countries that surround the Pacific Ocean, Blanchette said, is an “effort to slow down or modify the pace and severity of future US actions, especially in the technology space, that it sees as costly.”

Both men will be feeling each other out about a potential conflict over Taiwan. Six months ago, US officials were regularly conducting tabletop exercises about how they might respond to an attack, or strangulating squeeze, of the island.

There is still concern, but US officials are now signaling that they believe China’s economic slowdown has bought some time, with Xi in a poor position to risk broad economic sanctions. And in recent talks with US officials, Chinese diplomats have sounded more worried about the coming elections in Taiwan — fearful that if the election fueled a move toward independence, China might be forced to act.

Advertisement

Analysts say Chinese officials, for their part, have intently watched American political discord from afar. Republicans have assailed Biden for seeking to stabilize the relationship with China, though until the COVID-19 pandemic that was what President Trump said he was trying to do, as he pursued trade deals.

A letter sent to the White House on Wednesday by a House select committee on China called on Biden to challenge Xi on several points of tension, including the wrongful detention of Americans, existing regulations on fentanyl production, and recent near collisions between Chinese and American ships and warplanes.

Administration officials have largely avoided detailing how Biden plans to bring up those issues with Xi, but said the president would address other concerns, including noninterference in the election in Taiwan.

The administration has also said very little about how Biden plans to raise the issue of China’s rapid nuclear buildup. The Pentagon reported recently that the Chinese arsenal had hit 500 strategic weapons, and it expects that figure to double by 2030. But the current number of Chinese deployed weapons is still one-third of the size of the American and Russian arsenals, and Chinese officials have told their American counterparts they will not discuss arms control until they have parity with the other two nuclear superpowers. The artificial intelligence discussion may be the best way into a broader nuclear discussion, experts say.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.