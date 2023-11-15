Third times a charm: Kenny Chesney adds another Gillette Stadium show to 2024 tour

With another chance to see their favorite country rocker, even more members of “No Shoes Nation” can see Chesney for his 22nd, 23rd, and 24th shows at the stadium , a record for the venue . Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster .

After adding a second show in Foxborough for his upcoming “Sun Goes Down” tour, Chesney announced Tuesday that he will now perform at Gillette Stadium for a third show in 2024, scheduled for Aug. 25.

Kenny Chesney just can’t get enough of Massachusetts.

The three shows at Gillette will close out the tour, something that’s become a tradition for Chesney, a Tennessee native but a Red Sox fan all the same.

“The Boston Red Sox were my favorite team growing up,” he said in a 2018 interview with the Globe. “The people that I know in New England, they represent my audience a lot, and I think when they see me onstage they see a part of them, and vice versa.”

The “Sun Goes Down” tour will also include performances by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker, who is featured on the 2004 track “When the Sun Goes Down.”

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.