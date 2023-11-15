Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

YUSSEF DAYES “Black Classical Music,” the debut full-length from this South London drummer, is a heady, psychedelia-tinged travelogue that crafts an autobiography for its creator as it digs into ideas of family (his young daughter Bahia can be heard on the glimmering “The Light”) and collages of music from all over the world. Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

THE F.O.R.C.E. TOUR The 50th anniversary of hip-hop gets the arena-tour treatment with this all-star night, which is headlined by tough talker turned primetime fixture LL Cool J and will feature sets from Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, and Slick Rick. Philadelphia hip-hop collective The Roots and DJs Jazzy Jeff and Z-Trip will provide the evening’s beats. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

LIZ PHAIR The Gen X bard celebrates the 30th anniversary of her game-changing debut, “Exile in Guyville.” Nov. 21, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





JAKE LA BOTZ La Botz is wont to periodically take his rootsy country/blues/rockabilly mix out on tours that consist entirely of performances in tattoo parlors, which he did most recently last year. Friday, he brings his trio to the Fallout Shelter, a venue that is unconventional in its own right. Nov. 17, 7 p.m. $30. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

AUTHENTIC UNLIMITED BAND Authentic Unlimited rose out of the ashes of bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson’s band Quicksilver, which disbanded upon his retirement, so they’ve certainly got pedigree. They’ve already garnered not one but two International Bluegrass Music Association awards, for vocal group and new artist of the year. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $40. Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. 978-503-7668, www.bellevilleroots.org

COURTNEY PATTON The Crossroads Music Series features a visit this week from an artist who rarely makes it this far north from her Texas home, and it’s well worth taking advantage of the opportunity to hear her soulful, character-driven country music. She’ll be performing solo acoustic on Saturday, and you’ll get your fill of slow, sad ones. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $29. North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CLIFTON ANDERSON SEXTET The seasoned trombonist, who played alongside his uncle Sonny Rollins for decades, fronts a fine group including saxophonist Antoine Roney, pianist Edsel Gomez, bassist Belden Bullock, drummer Steve Johns, and percussionist Victor See Yuen. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $40-$55. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

ROBERTO MORBIOLI Italian native Morbioli fell in love with the blues in his teens, and has since risen to prominence Internationally with his stinging guitar and soulful vocals. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

THE GUNTHER SCHULLER LEGACY CONCERT: FROM RAGTIME TO EARLY JAZZ NEC honors the man who introduced jazz to its curriculum with a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 1973 Grammy Award-winning album “The Red Back Book,” featuring vintage chamber orchestra arrangements of Scott Joplin rags. Compositions by Joplin and fellow ragtimers James Scott and Eubie Blake will be played, along with jazz classics by Jelly Roll Morton and Duke Ellington. With banjoist Aaron Jonah Lewis and bandleader/trumpeter Bo Winiker. Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO gets the whole orchestra in on the celebration of composer György Ligeti’s centennial with this weekend’s program. English composer/conductor Thomas Adès leads the orchestra and frequent collaborator Kirill Gerstein in Ligeti’s Piano Concerto, as well as pieces by Liszt, Stravinsky, and Adès himself (Nov. 18). Next week, push through the tryptophan coma to see Earl Lee conduct an evening including Henri Tomasi’s rarely performed 1949 Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra, with soloist Steven Banks (Nov. 24 and 25) — but before that, the Ligeti-fest concludes at Jordan Hall as the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, Gerstein, and Adès share the stage for more music by or inspired by the Hungarian composer. (Nov. 19). 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A FAR CRY Pianist Awadagin Pratt joins the conductorless string orchestra to braid original arrangements of Beethoven’s string quartets with music inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets.” Notably, the program includes Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds,” which last week received a nomination for best classical composition at the 2024 Grammy Awards on the strength of Pratt and A Far Cry’s recording of the piece. Nov. 17, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

LET’S CELEBRATE! Boston-based opera outfit White Snake Projects hosts its fledgling annual holiday tradition, presenting four 20-minute operas on stories that celebrate the diversity of the Boston area and the myriad holidays celebrated there. This year’s show includes operas by Ivan Enrique Rodriguez, Omar Najmi, Avik Sarkar, and Stephanie Chou. Nov. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jackie Liebergott Black Box at the Emerson Paramount Center. www.whitesnakeprojects.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE A riveting production, directed by Elaine Vaan Hogue, of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a woman who tries, via a series of flashbacks, to process the sexual abuse she was subjected to by her uncle. Jennifer Rohn and Dennis Trainor Jr. deliver performances that are nothing short of virtuosic. Through Nov. 25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

THE BAND’S VISIT A musical about the connections forged between Egyptian musicians and the residents of an Israeli desert town after the musicians are stranded there due to a transportation error and the residents take them in for the night. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including best musical. Directed by Paul Daigneault. Through Dec. 17. Coproduction by The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company. At the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL A musical stage adaptation of the classic 1964 stop-motion animated TV special about the young misfit reindeer whose “beak blinks like a blinking beacon,” in the vivid if insensitive words of his father, Donner. But when the chips are down, Rudolph’s schnozz helps save Christmas. Also featuring Clarice, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage, with a script by Robert Penola. Nov. 24-26. At the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

NOT EYE, US Co-directed by Fernadina Chan and Adriane Brayton of Continuum Dance Project, this immersive, interactive dance-theatre work uses Michael Alfano’s sculpture “Cubed” as a jumping off point. By manipulating the sculpture’s nine differently-pigmented moveable pieces, the work examines individual diversity within a united community, challenging audiences to consider the impact of perception on race and gender. Nov. 18-19. $25-$35. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

RENNIE HARRIS PRESENTS: ROME & JEWELS The legendary street dance choreographer has restaged one of his landmark productions, the award-winning “Rome & Jewels.” A hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” this powerful reimagining takes the story to the streets of Philadelphia, mining themes of love, prejudice, and violence that resonate all too well with contemporary life. Presented by FirstWorks. Nov. 18. $24-$69. The VETS, Providence. https://firstworks.org/

SALSA Y CONTROL 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Wear your dancing shoes for this evening event, which includes dance performances, live music by the band Tipica 73, and social dancing fueled by guest DJs Eddie Tunez, D. Martinez, and Rob Suave. Salsa y Control Dance Company will showcase several dance routines as well as a special anniversary performance featuring more than 60 dancers. Nov. 18. $55-$90. Westin Hotel Ballroom, Waltham. www.salsaycontrol.com

REACHING FORWARD, REACHING BACK To celebrate its landmark 40th anniversary, the Tufts Dance Program is packing its annual fall dance concert with works from faculty and students — past and present. The concert features new works from students as well as faculty members Jenny Lustig Rhoton, Daniel McCusker, and Shefali Jain. In addition, program alum Pearl Young will perform her own work and two dance films by Tufts alum Mitchell Rose (’83) will be screened. Nov. 17-18. $20. Tufts’ Jackson Dance Lab, Medford. https://tuftsdramadancetickets.universitytickets.com/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





FRAGMENTS OF EPIC MEMORY More than 100 historical photographs from the period just after Emancipation from Britain on various Carribbean islands (1838) pair with works by contemporary Carribbean-descended artists that grapple with the legacies of colonialism, enslavement, and the region’s ongoing struggle to craft its own destiny amid a global culture and economy that regards it largely as a sunshine-filled tourist escape. Through Jan. 7. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

GATEWAY TO HIMALAYAN ART Organized by New York’s Rubin Museum of Art, this exhibition features an array of pieces from cultures across the region, which include Indian, Nepalese, Bhutanese, Tibetan, and interrelated Mongolian and Chinese traditions. Pieces are both ancient and contemporary, spiritual and everyday, finding common threads among the disparate peoples of the Himalayan region. Through Dec. 10. McMullen Museum of Art, Boston College, 2101 Commonwealth Ave. 617-552-8587, https://mcmullenmuseum.bc.edu/.

TAMMY NGUYEN Nguyen makes published works, works on paper, and paintings, to name a few, coaxing lost histories forth in lavish pieces rife with nature and laced with dread. At the ICA, her first solo museum exhibition in the US, Nguyen has made a body of work across multiple disciplines inspired by East Asian landscape painting and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s 1836 essay “Nature,” written in close-by Concord. Through Jan. 28. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVELYN RYDZ: beyond and below the water’s surface Rydz has long explored coastal ecosystems in a variety of mediums, but she’s best known for painstaking drawings depicting flotsam, jetsam, pollution, and other fragments of aquatic biospheres — pieces that come across as acts of intimate study and care. In some of these new works she portrays the water itself — the Atlantic Ocean and the Merrimack River — mixing water-based mediums with her colored pencils and graphite. Through Dec. 22. Ellen Miller Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-620-9818, www.ellenmillergallery.com

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

EMMA WILLMANN “I grew up in a town of 800 people,” says the native of Blue Hill, Maine. “We had a gay pride [parade] once in my town and it was just one person skipping down Main Street. Everyone was like, ‘Go, Steve, go!’ And then a protester showed up, just walking after him. We were like, ‘Steve! Skip faster!’” Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

ROBBIE PRINTZ “I’m a bad driver,” says the Boston comic. “There’s so much to do in the car nowadays, right? I’m on my way here, I’m on the phone, I’m eating a burger, there’s music, I’m dancing. Who’s got time to pay attention to the road?” Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events/

HANNIBAL BURESS & MICHAEL CHE Buress, who shares this co-bill with Che, used to work in an office, and knew not to take advantage of interns. “You have to be nice,” he says. “I had this cat fax something, I hand him a couple of pages, then I’m handing him another page. [I] say, ‘Hey, man, fax something for yourself, too.’” Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $65. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

DNA WITH MIT Calling all young scientists in the making! Children ages 5-12 can join MIT at the Central Library to learn all about DNA from some of the university’s scientists. Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Free. Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

THANKSGIVING MODEL TRAIN SHOW Catch the Bay State Model Railroad Museum’s model train show during their holiday open house. Visitors can view fully operating model trains in three different scales. Nov. 18-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 for adults and children ages 5 and up. Free entry for children under 5 years. 760 South St., Roslindale bsmrm.org

KIDS’ CLUB: THANKFUL Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with story time and crafts at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library. The Kids’ Club will read Traci Sorell’s children’s book “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga,” and make personalized gratitude jars. Nov. 22, 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Free. 30 South St., Jamaica Plain bpl.bibliocommons.com

ELENA GIARDINA



