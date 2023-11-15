Janitors’ union in Boston and beyond reach a tentative agreement, narrowly averting a strike

If the agreement is approved by workers, the 12,500 cleaners represented by SEIU 32BJ will get a roughly 18 percent wage increase, the largest amount the union has ever negotiated. Nearly three-quarters of workers will get a boost of $3.75 an hour over four years. Five hundred part-time jobs in Boston and Cambridge will also be converted to full time, namely at buildings housing biotechs and higher education facilities, granting those workers employer-paid health care coverage for the first time.

The janitors’ union reached a tentative contract agreement with their employers early Wednesday morning, narrowly averting a strike authorized to begin as soon as midnight that would have affected the vast majority of commercial buildings in Greater Boston, Providence, and beyond.

The janitors continued to clean at the height of the pandemic, and about 30 of them contracted COVID-19 and died, according to the union. Several thousand were laid off when the companies in the buildings they clean went remote – some of whom were called back and then laid off again when new variants kept offices from fully reopening as planned. Part-time cleaners, who currently make up two-thirds of the workforce, don’t have health insurance.

The union agreed to extend the janitors’ contract several times during the pandemic, but hadn’t had the opportunity to negotiate a new deal since 2016. “They went through some scary times,” said Roxana Rivera, who leads the local union representing the janitors, noting that this was the first time since the pandemic started, and increased inflation ravaged wages, that workers were able to demand what they needed.

“The pandemic made us realize we have the right to ask for what we need,” said Ana Gonzalez, who has cleaned part time at 20 Park Plaza in Boston for 20 years. “We risked so much that we can no longer stay silent.”

The janitors last went on strike, for three weeks, in 2002.

The agreement comes at a time when many workers are taking to picket lines to make their needs known.

Nearly 500,000 workers have gone on strike this year, almost four times as many as the year before, according to the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, and hundreds of thousands more have threatened to do so, leading to gains for auto workers, Hollywood writers and actors, health care professionals, UPS employees, and more. In October, when auto workers, Hollywood actors, and Kaiser Permanente health care employees in California were all on the picket line, striking workers missed more than 4.5 millions days of work, according to the Labor Department, the biggest monthly total in 40 years. The numbers in August and September were the highest in more than two decades.

These actions are paying off. Unionized workers have won an average wage increase of 6.6 percent this year, the biggest in more than three decades, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis conducted before the UAW contract deals were finalized.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com.