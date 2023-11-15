MCCA and its board are at odds over Southie development project

The development was put on the agenda to be discussed at a board meeting on Thursday. But in an unusual move, the board’s relatively new chair Emme Handy said on Wednesday afternoon that the board will not take up MCCA executive director David Gibbons’s recommendation to award Cronin the development rights for the sites between D and E streets in South Boston.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority staff has teed up Cronin Development as the bidder of choice to redevelop six-plus acres in the shadow of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, but the authority’s newly reconstituted board of directors is not ready to go along.

Advertisement

Gibbons is recommending Cronin’s bid over a rival plan put forward by Boston Global Investors. Cronin’s team had been planning to present their proposal at a board meeting Thursday, but Handy is now saying the board won’t even take it up at this time.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are committed to thoroughness and transparency,” Handy, a former chief financial officer for the city of Boston under Mayor Martin J. Walsh, said in a statement. “This is an important decision with long-lasting implications for many stakeholders. We will take the time necessary to make sure that, as we move forward, we have confidence in both the process and the result.”

A spokesperson for the MCCA staff declined to comment on why Cronin was picked, other than saying the staff is waiting for the board to determine “the next steps of the process.” The staff has not yet disclosed what either bidder offered to pay for the land.

Initially, Gibbons put the land out to bid a year ago, in the waning weeks of the Baker administration, but only gave bidders a month to respond. Cronin and BGI both submitted proposals. But then Maura Healey became governor, and her administration in April essentially asked for a redo, after critics said the MCCA staff was rushing the process. Then, in June, Healey replaced a majority of the MCCA board members. Handy, the chair, was among the new arrivals.

Advertisement

When bids were due in September for the second round, the same two developers, Cronin and BGI, were the only two who submitted proposals. However, both made significant changes from their original bids. Both teams want to build more than 1 million square feet across multiple buildings, with a focus on lab and office space, and people of color feature prominently on both development teams. (The MCCA made it clear it does not want to see housing included in these proposals.)

BGI has more experience developing big projects, including laying the groundwork for much of the modern-day Seaport, while Cronin’s background is in restaurants, although principal Jon Cronin developed the St. Regis luxury condo tower on the waterfront and also owns Boston Ship Repair and its drydock on the edge of the Seaport; Cronin’s Rebel Restaurants runs concessions for the convention center authority’s park on D Street, known as the Lawn on D.

Cronin Development's proposal for land on D and E streets includes an arboretum that would be open to the public. Sasaki

The proposal from developers Cronin and Tavares Brewington, who is also general counsel at railroad operator Keolis, is the larger of the two proposals, clocking in at 1.6 million square feet. Most of it would be devoted to lab and office space. The tallest of its buildings would be as high as 15 stories, off E Street. The Cronin project now includes a two-acre outdoor arboretum that slopes down to the street level and a 40,000-square-foot movie studio with two sound stages that would be run by cinematographer Tommy Maddox-Upshaw. (Brewington and Maddox-Upshaw were college roommates at Holy Cross in Worcester.) Also included is a market hall that would feature small-business vendors, a 34,000-square-foot grocery, an art gallery, and a space set aside for Detroit-based Pensole Lewis College to host classes on sneaker design.

Advertisement

“I’m really glad the folks making these decisions saw the merits in all these things,” Brewington said. “I really think it’s an innovative proposal. It really looks to a 21st century inclusive Boston.”

Brewington also disputed the notion that the MCCA staff reviewing the proposals didn’t give his rival, BGI, a fair shake.

“We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do,” he said. “The selection committee apparently looked at what we proposed and thought it was the best one.”

Former state senator Linda Dorcena Forry, part of Cronin’s team, added: “This was fair. … It’s interesting how some folks may be trying to frame it. We got the notification and we’re ready to go.”

An aerial view of the development Boston Global Investors planned for the D Street corridor in South Boston. CBT Architects

BGI chief executive John Hynes III takes a different view.

He said the MCCA staff has essentially ghosted him since last month when he asked for an update on the bidding process. BGI, he said, wasn’t even called for an interview in the second round. His proposal calls for about 1.1 million square feet of development, across four buildings. Two of the buildings would consist of labs and offices while one would be a hotel and supermarket and the other, a public library. He said he was surprised to initially see Cronin’s selection on the board agenda, considering the lack of interaction his firm has had with the MCCA lately.

Advertisement

“I have no idea what’s going on over there,” Hynes said. “All we were told was: ‘Thank you for the proposal. There were two bids. We will get back to you regarding next steps.’ … We haven’t had an opportunity to present to a selection committee, or the community, or anybody else for that matter.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.