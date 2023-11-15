Wholesale prices fell last month

US wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease after a year and a half of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5 percent in October from September, the first decline since May and biggest since April 2020. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent from October 2022, down from 2.2 percent in September and the smallest gain since July. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERIES

UPS warehouse relies largely on robots

UPS just opened its largest warehouse, a sweeping 20-acre facility on the outskirts of Louisville, Ky. But don’t expect the break room to get too crowded. The package-handling giant plans to fill the $79 million facility with more than 3,000 robots by next year to handle tasks like lifting and reduce the need for manual labor. That level of automation means UPS can run the warehouse with only about 200 workers, which are expected to increase over time. Large operators, including UPS and GXO Logistics Inc., are using the draw of automation to grab market share from companies that run older facilities and count more on human workers. The robots increase the speed and accuracy of processing orders, keep better track of inventory, and save space by fetching products that are stacked higher in the building, Seward said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEIGHT LOSS

Free Wegovy — if you work at Novo Nordisk

If you’re a Novo Nordisk employee with weight issues, you will have access to a unique company perk: Free Wegovy. Novo offers to reimburse staff in its homeland Denmark using the expensive weight-loss drug, granted they have been prescribed by a doctor, the company said by email. The perk is given even as Novo struggles to meet surging demand in its key US market where it’s currently restricting the sale of starter doses to safeguard supplies for patients already on the drug. Denmark, where Novo employs about 21,000 people, is one of the few European markets where the drug maker so far has introduced Wegovy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target profit and sales better than predicted

Target on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profit and sales for its third quarter, benefiting from efforts to hold down costs. Revenue slipped more than 4 percent, however, with customers saddled with broadly higher costs as the holiday season nears. The Minneapolis retailer has been trying to right itself after loading up with too much inventory last summer and was forced to discount heavily to clear it. Many customers are making tough decisions about what they can afford. Inflation has moderated, but a bigger chunk of paychecks is needed to cover basics. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Eurozone to dodge recession

The euro area and its biggest economies will avoid a recession as growth returns at the end of the year, helped by slowing inflation and a robust jobs market, according to new European Union forecasts. Output in the 20-nation bloc will increase by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter after shrinking 0.1 percent in the three months through September, the European Commission said in a report on Wednesday. Even Germany, which has fared worse than peers amid a prolonged manufacturing slump, is predicted to avoid a recession. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ROBOTS

Amazon to offer business version of Astro

Amazon is introducing a $2,350 version of its Astro robot aimed at businesses, trying to find new life for a product that has been slow to take off with consumers. The new model — designed to work as a rolling security guard — costs $750 more than the consumer version, which launched two years ago. It also comes with a $60-a-month subscription called Astro Secure, which Amazon says allows the robot to patrol areas on its own. Since Amazon first unveiled the Astro in 2021, the company has promised a Jetsons-like vision of robots handling household tasks. The $1,600 wheeled device sports a flat screen and periscope camera, and can respond to Alexa voice commands. But Amazon has been slow to ship the robot in large quantities, and it’s remained a niche product that many consumers don’t even know about. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTIONS

Rare Gucci bags sell for less than expected

An auction of rare Gucci handbags disappointed at Christie’s, a sign that robust demand for high-end purses is softening. Two Gucci Bamboo bags failed to meet the low pre-sale estimate at an online auction held by Christie’s that ended Tuesday, while a third just reached the low estimate, according to preliminary results. The costliest purse at the sale, which also included Hermes bags, was a black leather Bamboo with a yellow gold handle and a diamond-encrusted closure. It was seen fetching between €150,000 and €200,000 prior to the auction, but sold for €138,600 ($150,423) including buyer’s fees. Gucci partnered with Christie’s to sell the three bags, with the proceeds to go to Save Venice, a charity which seeks “to preserve the artistic heritage” of the Italian city. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation in Britain at lowest level in two years

Inflation in Britain slowed last month, bringing the rate to its lowest level in two years, in a welcome easing of stubborn price pressures. Consumer prices rose 4.6 percent in October from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, down from 6.7 percent in the previous month. — NEW YORK TIMES

E-COMMERCE

Amazon stops selling eyedrops after FDA warning

Amazon said Wednesday that it was removing seven eyedrops products from its website after the Food and Drug Administration warned the company that the eyedrops had not been recognized as safe and effective. The FDA said in a letter to Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy on Monday that Amazon had violated federal regulations by selling the eyedrops, which claimed to help with problems including pink eye, dry eyes, eyestrain, and floaters. The eyedrops named in the letter are: Similasan Pink Eye Relief, The Goodbye Company Pink Eye, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1Eye Drops, OcluMed Eye Drops, TRP Natural Eyes Floaters Relief, and Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops. — NEW YORK TIMES

LEGAL

New York AG sues PepsiCo over plastic bottles along Buffalo River

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. on Wednesday, accusing the soda-and-snack food giant of polluting the environment and endangering public health after its single-use plastics were found along the Buffalo River. The lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court aims to require PepsiCo and its subsidiaries, Frito-Lay Inc. and Frito-Lay North America Inc., to clean up its mess, where its single-use plastic packaging including food wrappers and plastic bottles have found a way to the shores of the Buffalo River and watershed, contaminating drinking water supply for the city of Buffalo. — ASSOCIATED PRESS