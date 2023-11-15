Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A yellow-headed blackbird and a lark sparrow continued at the Old North Cemetery in Truro; the blackbird was resighted further west along Shore Road in North Truro.

Birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a Northern pintail, 3,000 common eider, 200 surf scoters, 900 white-winged scoters, 700 black scoters, 800 red-breasted mergansers, 3 parasitic jaegers, 132 razorbills, 2 dovekies, 11 black-legged kittiwakes, 350 Bonaparte’s gulls, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, a hybrid herring gull x lesser black-backed gull, 525 common terns, a black skimmer, a Cory’s shearwater, 1,100 Northern gannets, 500 tree swallows, 3 Lapland longspurs, and 4 snow buntings.

Birds at Chapin Beach in Dennis included 6 late semipalmated sandpipers, 4 American oystercatchers, 480 red knots, 500 dunlin, 500 sanderlings, a peregrine falcon, an American pipit, and a pine siskin.

Other sightings around the Cape included a late American redstart at Scusset Beach State Park in Sandwich, 2 marbled godwits and 2 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, white-eyed vireos in Mashpee and Harwich, 4 red crossbills in Brewster, a little gull in Orleans, a whimbrel and an American bittern at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, a rough-legged hawk at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary and another in Dennis, a Tennessee warbler and a blue-headed vireo in North Truro, and a scarlet tanager and a Bohemian waxwing in Provincetown.