Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 7) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Swainson’s hawk was photographed by Beech Forest in Provincetown.
A yellow-headed blackbird and a lark sparrow continued at the Old North Cemetery in Truro; the blackbird was resighted further west along Shore Road in North Truro.
Birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a Northern pintail, 3,000 common eider, 200 surf scoters, 900 white-winged scoters, 700 black scoters, 800 red-breasted mergansers, 3 parasitic jaegers, 132 razorbills, 2 dovekies, 11 black-legged kittiwakes, 350 Bonaparte’s gulls, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, a hybrid herring gull x lesser black-backed gull, 525 common terns, a black skimmer, a Cory’s shearwater, 1,100 Northern gannets, 500 tree swallows, 3 Lapland longspurs, and 4 snow buntings.
Birds at Chapin Beach in Dennis included 6 late semipalmated sandpipers, 4 American oystercatchers, 480 red knots, 500 dunlin, 500 sanderlings, a peregrine falcon, an American pipit, and a pine siskin.
Other sightings around the Cape included a late American redstart at Scusset Beach State Park in Sandwich, 2 marbled godwits and 2 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, white-eyed vireos in Mashpee and Harwich, 4 red crossbills in Brewster, a little gull in Orleans, a whimbrel and an American bittern at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, a rough-legged hawk at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary and another in Dennis, a Tennessee warbler and a blue-headed vireo in North Truro, and a scarlet tanager and a Bohemian waxwing in Provincetown.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.