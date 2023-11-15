A 45-foot-tall white spruce from Nova Scotia will arrive in Boston next week to become the city’s official Christmas Tree

Since 1971, Novia Scotia has given Boston an evergreen Christmas tree as a thank you for the emergency assistance the city provided after the Halifax Explosion in 1917 when a Belgian and French ship collided and killed nearly 2,000 people, officials said.

Boston’s 2023 official tree is a 45-foot-tall, 40-year-old white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, and her family, according to a statement from Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Once again, the city’s official Christmas tree is coming from Nova Scotia to take its rightful place on Boston Common.

The tree will arrive at the Boston Common with a police escort around 11 a.m. Nov. 21, and will be greeted by Santa Claus, local school children and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Wood.

This year “commemorates 106 years of friendship with Nova Scotia,” the statement said.

In a statement from Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables, Bette Gourley said her family planted the tree 40 years ago and have decorated it for Christmas every year but it got too tall.

“We’re very pleased and honored that it’s this year’s Tree for Boston, in thanks for their help after the Halifax Explosion,” Gourley said. “My husband was very community minded, and our two sons and I try to carry on that spirit in our lives. We sincerely hope the people of Boston enjoy this tree as much as we have over the years.”

The official tree lighting celebration will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Boston Common with the tree being lit around 7:55 p.m., the statement said.





