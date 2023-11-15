AG Campbell awards $780k in grants to fund immigrant legal service programs

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell on Wednesday awarded of $780,000 in grant funding to 13 nonprofits across Massachusetts proving legal services to immigrants, according to a release from her office.

“Our recent arrivals who are lawfully paroled into this country and eligible for work authorization and other immigration relief, want nothing more than to work to support their families,” Campbell said in the statement. “With this grant, we aim to help organizations on the ground that are working hard to provide vital legal services to newly arrived immigrants.”

Advertisement

The grant program will fund a variety of services at the non-profits, including hosting more legal clinics, increasing staff, and providing translation services, as well as other services tailored toward migrants.

The 13 grant recipients were selected following a “robust review process,” Campbell’s office said.

The Student Clinic for Immigration Justice, located in Boston, will serve the Middlesex, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. The organization plans to use the funding to train a 30 to 45 students who will provide legal support to immigrants. The new cohort of students will work on 15 to 35 pro bono asylum cases with immigration attorneys, the statement said.

The Immigrant Family Services Institute, located Mattapan, will upgrade its case management systems and expand existing partnerships with local volunteer groups, universities, and law schools to recruit volunteers, Campbell’s office said. The non-profit will serve immigrants in Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

Several other non-profits will serve immigrants statewide.

Advertisement

One of these groups is the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition, based in Boston. The coalition will use funding to create a legal information helpline to “provide assistance to service providers and advocates who may have questions about basic immigration law as they help immigrants in shelters across the state,” Campbell’s office said.

The Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, located in Boston, will also serve immigrants statewide. It will use the money to work as a “network convener” for the non-profits receiving Campbell’s grant award, the statement said. The organization will also create a bank of legal practice resources for other groups to use.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.