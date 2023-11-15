Tanker rolls over, thousands of gallons of fuel spill in multi-car crash on Route 3 in Billerica; section of highway closed

“Troopers and Firefighters on-scene, Rt3 NB Billerica, for multiple vehicle crash, including rolled over tanker carrying several thousand gallons of fuel,” said State Police in a posting to X, formerly Twitter, at 10:15 a.m. “All lanes both directions closed. NB traffic detour at Exit 76, SB detour at Exit 79. Developing.”

A tanker carrying several tons of fuel rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Billerica in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a section of the highway as the fuel began leaking, officials said.

State Police said in a follow-up tweet that the tanker was leaking fuel.

“UPDATE-Tanker is leaking fuel from top of tank,” the agency said. “Hazmat and environmental response ongoing. Lane closures remain in place for foreseeable future.”

The state Department of Transportation also noted the “fuel spill” via X.

“Tractor trailer rollover with fuel spill in #Billerica on US-3-NB, SB at Exit 76. US-3 SB/NB directions are currently closed,” said MassDOT via X at 10:11 a.m. “NB detoured at Exit 76, SB Detoured at Exit 79. Expect delays and seek alt route.”

It wasn’t immediate clear if anyone was hurt.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.