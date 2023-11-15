California man ordered held until trial in brothel case

An attorney for Lee didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. Lee hasn’t appeared in court in Boston and it wasn’t immediately clear when he will.

James Yun Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., was ordered held on Nov. 8, according to legal filings in federal court in Los Angeles, where he made his initial appearance in the case.

A federal judge has ordered that a California man remain in custody until trial for his alleged role in a brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia that authorities say catered to a high-end clientele.

In ordering Lee to remain in custody, Magistrate Judge Margo A. Rocconi cited multiple factors, including the nature and circumstances of the alleged offenses, Lee’s ties to foreign countries and frequent international travel, and the “allegations of hidden resources and use of aliases.”

Lee and two other defendants, the ring’s alleged leader Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, are charged with violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings. The defendants aren’t related, officials have said.

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee appeared briefly on Monday in federal court in Worcester, where Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy granted their request to postpone their detention hearings until Nov. 22.

In court, Hennessy said he had spoken to prosecutors about the “potential for a conflict” in the case and asked them to file a document “expressing their concerns.” He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the possible conflict.

The defendants are accused of running a network of brothels out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and northern Virginia since at least the summer of 2020, according to an affidavit.

Wealthy and well-connected clients, including politicians, scientists, business executives, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels, federal authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the names of any suspected customers, citing an ongoing “investigation into their involvement in prostitution,” and no charges against clients have been announced.

None of the trafficked women, who were predominantly Asian, have been charged.

Three of the apartments allegedly used as brothels were in a building at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge near the Alewife MBTA station, and a fourth was at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, according to the affidavit.

The brothels were previously run out of other locations, including at apartments on New Street and Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge, according to the affidavit.

Federal authorities said the ring brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, with hourly rates sometimes ranging from $350 to $600 for an appointment, depending on the length of the session and the acts involved.

Customers seeking to buy sex were required to submit background checks and references as part of a lengthy review process, according to the affidavit. Once customers were verified, they would receive a text message directing them to an apartment.

One customer interviewed by federal agents said he was directed to a Cambridge apartment and received a text of a “menu” listing sexual services, the names of sex workers, and the hourly rates, according to the affidavit.

The defendants are also accused of operating brothels in Fairfax and Tysons, Va., outside Washington, D.C.

In the spring, law enforcement was tipped off to the ring by a confidential source who indicated that a woman she referred to as her “sister” was planning to open “a shop” in New Jersey.

“Investigators understood ‘shop’ to mean brothel or commercial sex business and ‘sister’ to not mean a relative but instead a business associate involved in the commercial sex industry,” Zachary A. Mitlitsky, a special agent for the US Department of Homeland Security, wrote in a court filing.

The source told investigators her associate was in contact with a woman named Hana, who gave the associate the name of a California man, allegedly identified as James Lee, who helped lease apartments for the sex trade.

In August, under the supervision of investigators, the source placed a secretly recorded call to James Lee, purportedly to discuss opening a brothel in Connecticut with Lee signing the lease. The conversation was in Korean and the source later told investigators that James Lee indicated he would receive $1,000 per month in exchange for renting the apartment under his name.

That monthly payment would come “on top of the rent and utilities which must be paid,” the source told investigators, according to the affidavit.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.