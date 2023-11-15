Police stage ‘cancer support ride’ for 11-year-old leukemia patient in Revere

The ride was coordinated by Officer Daniel Marifiote and Captain Dean Bickerton of the Police Department’s A-7 district in East Boston, the statement said.

The “cancer support ride” was done for Cristopher Chavarria, a former student at East Boston Central Catholic School, according to a Boston police statement.

Boston police and officers from neighboring departments on Tuesday participated in a ceremonial drive past the Revere home of an 11-year-old cancer patient to encourage the boy as he continues battling leukemia, authorities said.

Police described Cristopher as a “kind hearted and cheerful boy who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018. Cristopher has been battling leukemia for several years and continues to have a smile on his face.”

The ride was organized in the “hopes of keeping that smile on Cristopher’s face,” police said.

Several Boston officers were joined by officers from departments including Revere, Saugus, Everett, Swampscott, Nahant, Malden, Chelsea, Lynn, Stoneham, and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement SWAT team, the statement said.

Officers from the Berklee College of Music and Harvard University also joined in, along with State Police and US Secret Service personnel, according to authorities.

“The Boston Police Department would like to thank everyone that took part in this special event to help make Cristopher’s day a little brighter,” the statement said.

In October 2018, three months after his initial diagnosis, Cristopher, then 6, received a police escort when he returned to his Catholic school.

That escort had been organized by Cristopher’s school to pay tribute to him and his family. It was preceded by a walk from East Boston to Cristopher’s home in Revere. Members of the school community were joined by Boston police on the approximately 3-mile walk, and Cristopher was escorted back to the school later in the day.

The school’s principal, Robert Casaletto, at the time thanked police for going “above and beyond what I could have possibly imagined.”

“The escort back to school for Cristopher and his family is something that they will never forget!” Casaletto wrote in a letter to the participating officers.

Cristopher was greeted at the school that day by his teachers and classmates, many of whom wore orange T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Cristopher’s Angels.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.