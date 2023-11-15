Glamorous gobblers

GUILFORD, Conn. — As a group of visitors lined up to view the neon-colored turkeys at Gozzi’s Turkey Farm, one woman was overheard saying, “Rumor is they put coloring in the water, and then they put them in it.”

Bill Gozzi, the farm’s third-generation owner had an answer for such curious types. “That’s the beauty of it. You’re not going to find out,” he said. “It’s a family secret.”

His grandparents, William and Martha Gozzi, who started the business, began the tradition of turning the birds into brightly hued attractions — think pink, red, yellow, orange, and purple — in the 1940s. Since then, a dozen of them are placed in a round wired pen in front of the property on Boston Post Road from November 1 through Christmas.