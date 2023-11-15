GUILFORD, Conn. — As a group of visitors lined up to view the neon-colored turkeys at Gozzi’s Turkey Farm, one woman was overheard saying, “Rumor is they put coloring in the water, and then they put them in it.”
Bill Gozzi, the farm’s third-generation owner had an answer for such curious types. “That’s the beauty of it. You’re not going to find out,” he said. “It’s a family secret.”
His grandparents, William and Martha Gozzi, who started the business, began the tradition of turning the birds into brightly hued attractions — think pink, red, yellow, orange, and purple — in the 1940s. Since then, a dozen of them are placed in a round wired pen in front of the property on Boston Post Road from November 1 through Christmas.
Advertisement
“This is amazing,” Beatrix Fogel, of Guilford, said as she held her 4-month-old daughter, Aurelia, against the fence to get a closer look at the glamorous gobblers. “I hope these aren’t the birds they are selling,” Fogel said with a laugh.
“I try to pick the nicest ones to color. They are the chosen ones, the lucky ones. They won’t be at the Thanksgiving table,” Bill Gozzi said.
A framed photograph of William and Martha Gozzi on the cover of a 1952 edition of Turkey World magazine hangs in a black frame in the farm’s paneled wall office. ”That was a big deal back then.” Bill Gozzi said proudly.
Besides having their colorful turkeys as a roadside attraction, Gozzi said they expect to sell 15,000 fresh birds for Thanksgiving to customers and retail stores in the area.