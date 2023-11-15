Healey announces $62 million in new financial aid for undergrads at state colleges, universities

As many as 25,000 students who attend the state’s public community colleges, state universities, and the University of Massachusetts will benefit from the new program funding, she said.

The MASSGrant Plus Expansion program will also cut out-of-pocket expenses for middle-income students by up to half, Healey said during a 10 a.m. ceremony at Salem State University.

Students eligible for federal financial aid who attend public colleges and state universities in Massachusetts will have their tuition, books, and supply costs paid for thanks to nearly $62 million in funding announced Wednesday by Governor Maura Healey.

Graduates of those schools are most likely to remain in Massachusetts, Healey said, and state employers are looking to them to meet their workforce needs.

“But far too many people are held back from pursuing the education of their choice because of high costs,” Healey said. “This expansion of MASSGrant Plus will open doors for more students to access higher education, which will strengthen our economy as a whole. We’re grateful to our Legislative partners for making this funding available and look forward to our continued collaboration to make Massachusetts more affordable.”

The funding for the MASSGrant Plus Expansion will draw on the $84 million delivered for financial aid expansion by Governor Healey and the legislature in the FY24 budget, Healey’s office said in a statement.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said she remained in Massachusetts after attending Salem State University, just as 75 percent of the state’s public higher education graduates do.

“By making public higher education more affordable, we’re helping to grow the next generation of leaders and talents in our state,” she said, according to the statement.

Healey announced the financial aid expansion alongside state education leaders, elected officials, Salem State University President John D. Keenan, faculty, students and staff.

The new funding will cover the full cost of tuition and fees for Pell Grant-eligible students, whether they attend full- or part-time, and will include a $1,200 allowance for books and supplies.

“The 15 community colleges are excited by the opportunities the MASSGrant Plus Expansion will offer to our students,” said James Vander Hooven, president of Mount Wachusett Community College and chair of the Community College Council of Presidents.

Middle income students — those whose families earn between $73,000 and $100,000 annually in adjusted gross income — will have their tuition costs and mandatory instructional fees reduced by up to half of their out-of-pocket expenses. They must be enrolled full time to qualify.

The program will be retroactive to the start of the fall 2023 semester for currently enrolled students.

Keenan, who is also chair of the State Universities Council of Presidents, called the new funding “a game changer for state university students.”

As many as 40% of the students at Salem State could potentially benefit, he said. “This unprecedented investment will allow more of the Commonwealth’s students to pursue their dreams of a college education. It’s a win for them and a win for the future Massachusetts’ workforce,” he said.

UMass President Marty Meehan said, “This will accelerate the upward economic mobility of our students, about one-third of whom receive Pell Grants now, and strengthen the Commonwealth’s investment in its talent pipeline, which is critical to sustaining our competitive edge.”









