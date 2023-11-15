Brockton man killed, others injured, in N.H. crash

A Brockton man was killed in a rollover crash at the interchange of Interstates 93 and 293 in Hooksett, N.H. over the weekend, New Hampshire State Police announced Wednesday.

Jose Evangelista Yanascual Cumbalaza, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at 5:18 p.m. Saturday State Police said in a statement.

He was a passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Express van driven by a man identified as Hendry Matias Chuqui Pena, 38, of Brockton, the statement said.