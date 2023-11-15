Brockton man killed, others injured, in N.H. crash

A Brockton man was killed in a rollover crash at the interchange of Interstates 93 and 293 in Hooksett, N.H. over the weekend, New Hampshire State Police announced Wednesday.
Jose Evangelista Yanascual Cumbalaza, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at 5:18 p.m. Saturday State Police said in a statement.
He was a passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Express van driven by a man identified as Hendry Matias Chuqui Pena, 38, of Brockton, the statement said.
Pena was driving southbound when he apparently lost control. The van cut across the median dividing the I‐293 south and I‐93 south and rolled over, before coming to rest on the shoulder, according to state police.
Several occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash, and three of its occupants were transported to the Eliot Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision analysis and reconstruction unit responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. The Hooksett Fire Department assisted on scene as well.
The accident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper First Class Francisco Vincente at Francisco.A.Vicente@dos.nh.gov.
