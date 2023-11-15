Investigation into Warwick parents charged after 3-year-old son drowned continues

David Holloway II, 32, and Kaitlyn Nolan, 31, were arrested and charged last week on several counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, among other charges. The arrests came months after their son, David Carl “DJ” Holloway III was found lifeless by a pool at a neighbor’s house across the street on Aug. 28.

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick police released more information this week about their investigation into the parents of a 3-year-old boy who drowned at a neighbor’s house this summer, in a report that detailed what led to his death, and what they described as unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Holloway II was arraigned in District Court Friday, and bail was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, along with special conditions recommended by the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Nolan appeared before a bail commissioner last Thursday and was released on $5,000 with surety, according to a press release.

According to police, Holloway II told officers that he believed his 3-year-old son ended up on the neighbor’s property after following his older brother, who has autism. The older sibling “has been known to sneak over ...and go in the pool,” the report said. Backyard surveillance footage reviewed by police confirmed Holloway II’s suspicions, police said.

After authorities performed CPR on the child, DJ was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers dispatched to the home on 126 Gorham Ave., where DJ lived, found it in “deplorable condition,” the report said. A search warrant was issued, and police found two dogs that were “emaciated” with fleas all over their bodies, with no food or water in reach. One of the dogs required immediate veterinary attention and was transported to Ocean State Veterinary Specialists animal hospital, where it was humanely euthanized.

Holloway II and Nolan had recently separated, and were no longer living together at the residence on Gorham Avenue, where Nolan’s mother had also previously lived, the police report said. Holloway II had reportedly told both women to leave.

Holloway II was charged with two counts of child endangerment, five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death, and one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals. Nolan was charged with five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

Here’s a brief timeline of what happened leading up to the tragic death of DJ, and more details about the conditions of the home where he and his four older siblings were living:

-According to backyard surveillance footage reviewed by police, DJ followed his brother to the neighbor’s pool at around 11:05 a.m. The video shows the brother getting into the pool by himself, and later helping the toddler remove his shirt, pants, and diaper near the shallow end, according to the police report. The toddler is seen walking toward the ladder in the shallow end, before the video cuts out.

-In the next clip, at around 11:15 a.m., DJ was seen struggling to swim, and his face was “completely submerged,” according to the police report. His older brother “is running around the pool deck and does not appear to be aware that [DJ] is struggling,” the police report said. Around 11:33 a.m., DJ was seen being pulled out of the water by his older brother, “limp and not moving.”

-Holloway II then entered the pool area and told his oldest son, “Get over here.” He then said, “Oh my God,” as he picked up his toddler and carried him out of the pool area, the police report said.

-Police were dispatched to the residence at 11:38 a.m. Officer Rene G. Gauthier described Holloway II as “extremely emotional,” the police report said.

-Holloway II told police he had gone upstairs to check on his children and observed all five kids on the second floor. He used the bathroom and then went downstairs to do dishes. After several minutes, he felt things were “too quiet,” the police report said. He went back upstairs and discovered that two of his five children were not there.

-Holloway II first checked outside, and then walked to the neighbor’s house, where his son with autism had frequently gone to use the in-ground pool without permission. When he arrived at the back of the house, he observed his toddler face-down on the deck of the pool. He said he performed CPR and called 911. DJ was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m., the police report said.

-After executing a search warrant, investigators found the residence in “deplorable condition” with a “large amount of garbage strewn about the house.” The upstairs was in a “state of disarray.”

-Police said the “walls appeared to have significant quantities of dirt and other unknown substances on them,” and there was “a strong odor of urine, fecal matter, and fresh marijuana in the air.”

-According to police, many of the doors and windows in the house were secured with locks and nails, and a sofa was moved in front of the front door — an effort to keep the son with autism inside the house.

-Police also found a “large marijuana growing operation” in the basement of the home, including 40 plants in various stages of growth, along with a “large quantity of bagged marijuana.” There was also allegedly “several indications of Holloway storing and selling cocaine in the house,” the police report said.

-The Department of Children, Youth, and Families determined it was not safe for the other three children living in the house to stay there.

-There were also four cats living at the home, that belonged to Nolan’s mother. The cats were “subjected to deplorable living conditions, fleas, flies, maggots and lack of food and water.” The cats were transferred to Warwick Animal Shelter. The dog that was not euthanized was being treated at Warwick Animal Hospital.

