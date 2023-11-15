Authorities investigate potential voter fraud in Lawrence municipal election

Authorities are investigating potential voter fraud in Lawrence’s municipal election last week after a resident went to the polls to cast a ballot and was told they had already voted by mail, officials said Wednesday.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office learned of the allegation and referred it to the Essex District Attorney’s office “for further investigation and prosecution,” according to Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for Galvin.

“Our Elections Division has also been in touch with local law enforcement and the Lawrence Elections Division to ensure that any investigatory materials are secured,” O’Malley said in an email.