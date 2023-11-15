Families in Maine mass shootings explore lawsuits against Army, other agencies

“For my clients, money and compensation is the least of their concerns,” said Travis Brennan, an attorney with the Lewiston-based firm Berman & Simmons. “They want answers; they want accountability. They want to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

If filed, the claims would be at least the fifth time in recent years that shooting victims have used the courts to hold the federal government accountable for such bloodshed.

Families of those killed or injured in the Maine mass shooting are exploring potential litigation against the Army and other agencies for failing to take actions to disarm the assailant, an Army reservist, despite numerous reports he was delusional and fixated on violence.

Since 2021, the Justice Department has paid $360 million in settlements stemming from three mass shootings, which occurred in 2015, 2017, and 2018 and left a total of 92 people dead or wounded. And at least one other lawsuit is pending, which involves a single victim killed by a former Marine.

After each of the shootings, the federal government pledged to improve its systems for protecting the public from potentially dangerous people.

Yet despite numerous warnings that he was delusional and fixated on violence, Army reservist Robert R. Card II still had unfettered access to firearms on Oct. 25 when he shot 23 people in two separate locations in Lewiston. Just six weeks before the attacks, a fellow reservist reported, “Card said he has guns and is going to shoot up the drill center at Saco and other places,” referring to an Army facility in Maine.

Card was found dead on Oct. 27 with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Last week, Brennan’s firm sent 25 notices to local, state, and federal agencies, and the New York hospitals that treated Card, to “preserve all documents and information” relevant to the shootings.

Separately, the law firm of Gideon Asen, also based in Maine, has teamed up with two attorneys who won landmark victories in mass shooting cases: Jamal Alsaffar of Texas, in a case against the Air Force; and Josh Koskoff of Connecticut, against Remington, the manufacturer of the AR-15-style rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The attorneys held a Nov. 6 forum in Lewiston to discuss potential legal avenues for victims.

Alsaffar said the Army’s handling of Card echoes the Air Force’s failures before a former airman shot 48 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017. A military court had sentenced the assailant to a year in confinement after he admitted to domestic assaults, then discharged him in 2014. Military investigations also determined he had committed numerous rapes and repeatedly threatened to shoot people — including military brass — court records show.

Yet the military never reported the airman to the FBI for inclusion in its National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is used to screen gun purchasers. As a result, he was able to repeatedly lie about his conviction on paperwork at gun stores to buy high-powered weapons, including those used in the shooting.

In 2021, a federal judge found the Air Force “60 percent liable” for the massacre. The Air Force agreed to improve its reporting practices, and the Justice Department eventually settled on $144.5 million in damages.

The same year, the Justice Department agreed to pay $88 million to resolve claims the FBI failed to complete a timely background check on a white supremacist when he bought the gun he used to attack congregants at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina, murdering nine parishioners.

And in 2022, the Justice Department paid $127.5 million to settle lawsuits stemming from the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, which came after the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the assailant “was going to slip into a school and start shooting the place up.” He shot 34 people, killing 17.

In the fourth case, which is still pending and was filed in California federal court last year, the mother of 24-year-old Navy hospital officer Devon Rideout claims the military failed to report Rideout’s killer, a Marine, for inclusion in NICS after a military court committed him to a psychiatric facility and declared him unfit for duty. As a result, he was able to buy the gun that he used to kill her.

Records released in the aftermath of the Lewiston attack revealed numerous instances between May 3 and Sept. 16 in which the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department and the Army handled reports that Card was hearing voices, threatening to shoot people, and heavily armed.

In July, after altercations with his fellow reservists at a training facility in New York, Card was involuntarily taken to a psychiatric hospital, where he spent 14 days, military spokespeople said. He was back home in Bowdoin, Maine, by Aug. 3.

The Army directed that while on military duty “he should not have a weapon, handle ammunition or participate in live-fire activity,” and declared him to be nondeployable, Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee said.

But the Army and sheriff’s department took no apparent action to restrict his access to guns as a civilian.

Dubee said the Army “is unaware of any actions that meet the requirements” to report Card to the FBI for entry into the NICS database.

Instead, in a Sept. 16 phone call, Reserve unit commander Captain Jeremy Reamer advised a Sagadahoc sheriff’s sergeant, Aaron Skolfield, that it was “best to let Card have time to himself for a bit,” according to the sergeant’s report. Card’s family was tasked with coaxing him to give up his guns.

The Army has repeatedly declined to provide more details on how it handled Card’s psychiatric issues, citing privacy laws and its own “ongoing investigation.” Asaffar said the Air Force did the same thing after the Sutherland Springs shooting.

“We had to haul them into a courtroom over and over again to get them to turn over documents and to tell the truth. They were hiding documents, hiding evidence,” he said.

The Lewiston families are also exploring claims against the manufacturer of any gun used in the attacks, information that has not yet been released. In 2022, Koskoff won the first successful case against a gun manufacturer on behalf of shooting victims since Congress enacted the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act in 2005, which granted the gun industry broad immunity from civil litigation.

In Koskoff’s case, Remington, maker of the AR-15-style rifle used in the Sandy Hook shooting, agreed to pay $73 million to the families of nine of the 26 people killed at the school — and to release troves of internal company documents.

The families declined Remington’s earlier settlement offer, declaring, “No documents, no deal.”

Earlier this month, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced an independent commission to evaluate if authorities could have done more to prevent the mass shooting, while Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King asked the Army inspector general to do the same.

But Benjamin Gideon, of the law firm Gideon Asen, said people are growing impatient with the failure of elected representatives to take steps to stem the growing numbers of gun deaths. “The one area that seems like it has actual potential to force change is civil litigation,” he said.

Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her @MissRyley.