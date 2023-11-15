A lot of Rhode Islanders are avoiding the news right now

There’s some mixed news about the future of Rhode Map … and the free world.

A new survey from Salve Regina University shows that 69 percent of registered Rhode Island voters actively avoid the news at least sometimes, a sign that they’re frustrated with partisan news and disinformation.

These so-called news avoiders said they were much more likely to occasionally skip over news about entertainment and national politics than they were to skip local news, so it’s at least possible I’ll be employed beyond Friday. (Ed. note: Don’t be so sure about that.)