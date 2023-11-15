A lot of Rhode Islanders are avoiding the news right now

There’s some mixed news about the future of Rhode Map … and the free world.
A new survey from Salve Regina University shows that 69 percent of registered Rhode Island voters actively avoid the news at least sometimes, a sign that they’re frustrated with partisan news and disinformation.
These so-called news avoiders said they were much more likely to occasionally skip over news about entertainment and national politics than they were to skip local news, so it’s at least possible I’ll be employed beyond Friday. (Ed. note: Don’t be so sure about that.)
The polling data comes from The Pell Center’s “Voices of Value” survey, which questioned 887 registered Rhode Island voters on a variety of issues, including the health of democracy, political polarization, and news media consumption. The survey was conducted Oct. 12 through 17, and had a margin of error of 3.3 percent.
Among some of the most concerning findings: 76 percent of Rhode Island voters said they believe US democracy is either not healthy at all or only slightly healthy. And 64 percent said they believe political polarization will increase in the next five years.
If you’re interested, you can read the whole survey here.
