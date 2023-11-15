Mattapan man convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 stabbing

A Mattapan man was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday for stabbing a man to death in August 2021, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Karonn Brown, 51, was found guilty of killing Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston, on Aug. 8, 2021 after Garcia came to the aid of his girlfriend who had been approached by Brown and two other men who are also facing charges, Derrell Sanford, 28, of Boston and Dravon Robinson, 38, of Everett, according to the district attorney’s office.

Brown, Sanford, and Robinson had been driving around the area of Roxbury and had approached other women, according to the district attorney’s office. The men then exited their vehicle to approach Garcia’s girlfriend, and when Garcia ran over to defend her, the men allegedly beat and stabbed him.