Smoky morning commute for passengers on MBTA Red Line train

It was a smoky commute for some passengers on the MBTA Red Line this morning.

MBTA officials said the train experienced “a propulsion issue” that forced it out of service at Harvard station around 8:15 a.m. Passengers had to get off the train and found themselves walking through a smoky haze on the subway platform, video showed.

“There was no fire/flames,” Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokesperson, said by email. “After riders exited the train, it was sent to the Red Line maintenance facility for repairs.”