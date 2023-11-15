A hunter chased a deer into the woods. But he left his flashflight and phone.

When emergency responders arrived, the landowner showed them Marshall’s tree stand, where he had left his gear.

Nicholas Marshall, 67, of Chester, had gotten permission to hunt on someone else’s property, but on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., the landowner called the police concerned that Marshall had not returned, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A hunter in Northwood, N.H., was found uninjured Wednesday morning after he chased a deer deep into the woods without a flashlight or phone and misplaced his gun, officials said.

“It was quickly determined that Marshall had shot a deer and was probably tracking it,” officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police and conservation officers fired their guns several times to signal Marshall but got no response. Around 1:30 a.m., they made voice contact with Marshall, who was able to walk out of the woods on his own, officials said.

Marshall told officials he had left his gear, including his flashlight and phone, at the tree because he thought he would find the deer quickly.

“He kept following the deer deeper and deeper in the large tract of woods that is Saddleback Mountain and was overtaken by darkness, when he made the decision that he was going to spend the night in the woods,” officials said.

He didn’t signal back to officers because he had misplaced his gun in the dark woods, officials said.

“Marshall had all the gear he needed to either get himself out of the woods on his own or to make a call for help, but unfortunately he did not have that gear on him when he needed it the most,” officials said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.