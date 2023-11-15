Piping plovers have record year on local beaches, Mass Audubon says

The roughly 1,145 feathered couples found on beaches up and down the state’s shoreline this year was a new record, and an increase of more than 500 percent over the nearly 200 breeding pairs seen here in 1986. That year, Mass Audubon launched its Coastal Waterbird Program to monitor, study, and protect vulnerable birds that nest on beaches, helping to make the comeback possible, according to a statement from the organization.

A threatened species of migratory shorebirds is making a comeback on Massachusetts beaches, as more than 1,000 breeding pairs of piping plovers were found nesting on coastal sands this year, according to Mass Audubon.

The Atlantic Coast population of piping plovers is still considered a threatened species by the federal government, a designation the birds have had since 1985. Their comeback in Massachusetts has advanced more quickly than those in other East Coast states, resulting in roughly half the piping plovers on Earth coming here to nest, according to Mass Audubon.

“That makes coastal conservation even more important in our state — we’re responsible for safeguarding a huge portion of this threatened species’ worldwide population,” the organization said.

This year’s influx of piping plovers also brought them to beaches where none had been sighted for many years, including sands in Chatham, Cohasset, Gloucester, and Scituate, according to the statement.

Mass Audubon helps protect piping plovers by fencing off their nests to keep people and predators away, improving habitats at its wildlife sanctuaries, and advocating for the conservation of vital coastal ecosystems, the statement said.

The organization also reported a 12 percent increase in American oystercatchers in Massachusetts this year over 2022, with 238 breeding pairs seen statewide, while least terns decreased slightly, from 3,691 breeding pairs last year to 3,565 pairs in 2023, according to Mass Audubon.

“Since 53% of Least Terns in Massachusetts are directly protected by Mass Audubon staff while nesting, we’re confident that we can continue providing safer breeding conditions in the years to come,” the organization said.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.