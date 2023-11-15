Stoughton man arrested on sex trafficking charges for second time

He is charged with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in the statement.

Marvin Pompilus, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly sex trafficking “numerous women,” prosecutors said in a statement.

A Stoughton man, who previously was sentenced to state prison on sex trafficking charges, now is facing federal sex trafficking charges, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s Office.

He had an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. He was detained pending a hearing set for Nov. 28, the statement said.

In 2018, Pompilus was sentenced to six years in state prison for “trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support for prostitution,” Levy’s office said. He was released in October 2021.

“Upon his release . . . it is alleged that Mr. Pompilus almost immediately returned to targeting and exploiting vulnerable victims to line his own pocket — regularly using violence and drugs to maintain control,” Levy said in the statement.

After his release, from around 2021 through 2022, Pompilus allegedly used force, fraud, and coercion to cause one victim engage in commercial sex, the statement said. He victimized at least four others.

He allegedly responded to a victim’s online advertisement for commercial sex, posing as a sex buyer, Levy’s office said. When arriving at the victim’s location, Pompilus recruited the woman to engage in commercial sex on his behalf. He then collected all the money, the statement said.

Over the next several months, he forced the victim to have commercial sex on a daily basis by using physical violence, threats of violence, and drug-based coercion, the statement said.

Pompilus allegedly assaulted the victim in numerous ways, including pointing a gun in her face and withholding drugs until she experienced withdrawal symptoms, Levy’s office said.

Prosecutors said that Pompilus also had a driver take him to deliver drugs and pick up money from other women he coerced to engage in commercial sex.





