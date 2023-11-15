Three residents displaced after home fire in Dorchester; truck ticketed for blocking nearby fire hydrant

A parked truck blocked the nearest fire hydrant at an overnight home fire in Dorchester Wednesday that left three residents displaced, officials said.
Around 2 a.m., a fire broke out on the first and second floor of a three-story home on Dever Street, officials said. It caused damages that were estimated at $250,000.
No injuries were reported.
The parked truck was blocking a fire hydrant two houses down from the fire, officials said. Police ticketed the vehicle.
“This fire could have been a lot worse when companies were forced to use a hydrant from the adjacent street,” officials said.
Advertisement
At Approximately 2 this morning companies working a in a 3 story occupied house on Dever st. In Dorchester. Fire on floors 1& 2. pic.twitter.com/4GNPY97SS1— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023
Companies making up from the Fire on Dever st. No injuries to report 3 residents are displaced Damages estimated at 250,000. pic.twitter.com/8IXrKvaYy1— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023
This Fire could have been a lot worse when Companies were forced to use a hydrant from the adjacent st. because the hydrant 2 houses from the fire was blocked by a truck parking in front of it. @bostonpolice did ticket the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FiaVNwTZgj— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.