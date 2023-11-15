Three residents displaced after home fire in Dorchester; truck ticketed for blocking nearby fire hydrant

Around 2 A.M. a fire started in a three story house on Dever St. in Dorchester. The fire was on the first and second floors according to the Boston Fire Dept. - (Boston Fire Department) Boston Fire Department

A parked truck blocked the nearest fire hydrant at an overnight home fire in Dorchester Wednesday that left three residents displaced, officials said.

Around 2 a.m., a fire broke out on the first and second floor of a three-story home on Dever Street, officials said. It caused damages that were estimated at $250,000.