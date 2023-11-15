Truck drives off after spilling load of cement in Abington, police say

Abington police have internally identified the owner and driver of a truck that drove off after spilling a load of cement on the street, officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police received multiple reports for an 18 Wheeler or Mack truck that spilled cement near the Abington Fire Station on Bedford Street, a Facebook post said.

After asking for the public’s help Tuesday morning, police were able to identify the owner and driver of the truck through video footage, police said in a Facebook post update Wednesday.