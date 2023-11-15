Truck drives off after spilling load of cement in Abington, police say

Abington police have internally identified the owner and driver of a truck that drove off after spilling a load of cement on the street, officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Police received multiple reports for an 18 Wheeler or Mack truck that spilled cement near the Abington Fire Station on Bedford Street, a Facebook post said.
After asking for the public’s help Tuesday morning, police were able to identify the owner and driver of the truck through video footage, police said in a Facebook post update Wednesday.
The truck temporarily stopped before continuing southbound on Rt. 18, eyewitnesses told police.
Three traffic lanes on Bedford Street were shut for extended time to clean up the spill, the statement said.
The cement spill damaged several cars, police said.
