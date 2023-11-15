UMass Lowell to lay off 23 employees

Facing a “daunting financial challenge,” the University of Massachusetts Lowell is laying off 23 employees, university officials announced last week.

“Smaller junior and senior pandemic-era enrollments, the end of one-time pandemic federal dollars, larger-than-expected wage and benefit increases and inflation collectively created a $37 million gap,” Julie Chen, the university’s chancellor, said in a statement on Nov. 9. “This week, we began difficult conversations with 23 members of the UMass Lowell community, informing them that they will be laid off from their positions.”