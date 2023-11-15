UMass Lowell to lay off 23 employees

Facing a “daunting financial challenge,” the University of Massachusetts Lowell is laying off 23 employees, university officials announced last week.
“Smaller junior and senior pandemic-era enrollments, the end of one-time pandemic federal dollars, larger-than-expected wage and benefit increases and inflation collectively created a $37 million gap,” Julie Chen, the university’s chancellor, said in a statement on Nov. 9. “This week, we began difficult conversations with 23 members of the UMass Lowell community, informing them that they will be laid off from their positions.”
The university has also eliminated or frozen nearly 60 positions, reduced operating budgets by 15 percent, and “deferred spending where possible,” she said. Members of the university’s senior leadership received “smaller salary adjustments than unionized employees,” Chen said.
We have made tremendous progress and greatly decreased the number of necessary layoffs compared to our initial estimates. But we were not able to find savings to eliminate layoffs entirely,” she wrote.
