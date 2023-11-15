USS Massachusetts set to be commissioned in Boston, Senator Warren’s office says

“Our Commonwealth has the honor of being the namesake for a Virginia-class submarine, and now, we have the honor that the USS Massachusetts will be commissioned here in Boston,” Warren said in a statement. “Massachusetts has a long history of service to the United States Navy, and Secretary Del Toro has answered the call for the USS Massachusetts to enter service in Boston, in recognition of these unique contributions.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office is set to announce Wednesday the state’s newest namesake, a nuclear attack submarine, the USS Massachusetts, to be commissioned, or put into active service in Boston, according to a letter provided by Warren’s office from the Secretary of the Navy.

Warren was one of 11 lawmakers from Massachusetts who wrote to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in June urging the Navy to commission the submarine in Boston.

“We join Governor Healey, Mayor Wu, the Commissioning Committee, and a host of corporations, universities, and the people of the Commonwealth to support the events and the ceremony of commissioning this great submarine,” the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation wrote. “We enthusiastically look forward to this undertaking and are unwavering in our support.”

Signing onto the letter were Senator Edward J. Markey, and Representatives Lori Trahan, Seth Moulton, James P. McGovern, Richard E. Neal, Stephen F. Lynch, Jake Auchincloss, Ayanna Pressley, Katherine M. Clark, and William R. Keating.

The 377-foot vessel was constructed at Newport News Shipbuilding in Norfolk, Virginia. The Virginia class is the Navy’s latest class of nuclear-powered cruise missile fast-attack submarines known for its stealth, intelligence gathering, and weapons systems.

“Considering the namesake of the ship and the unique roles that Massachusetts has in naval history, with seven previous ships bearing the Massachusetts name, this request is especially fitting,” Del Toro said in his written response on Nov. 2. “I have carefully considered your request, and I am pleased to announce that we will move Boston as the commissioning site.”

The commissioning ceremony is a time-honored event in the life of every U.S. Navy ship, according to the Commissioning Committee’s website.

Dignitaries, honored guests, and the general public are invited to a ceremony steeped in tradition in which the vessel becomes a United States Ship and its Commanding Officer and crew formally come aboard and bring the ship to life, according to the Commissioning Committee.

In June 2015 when it was first announced that the submarine would be named the USS Massachusetts, then Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said: “This new vessel continues the long tradition of strong connection between the people of Massachusetts, the sea, and the US Navy.

“The USS Massachusetts will soon sail the world’s oceans in defense of the nation, and her journey starts right here,” Mabus said. “One of the greatest strengths of a submarine is the highly trained crew of sailors and Marines who sail aboard it. Around the world, far from their homes and families, they are deployed in defense of the country. Today, the partnership between the men and women in uniform and the people of Massachusetts is playing a vital role in maintaining American sea power and presence around the world.”

Mabus named Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook or Meta’s former chief operating officer, as the submarine’s sponsor.

Sponsors, who christen the ship, are always women and have often been the wives of senior officers or politicians with close ties to the Navy. According to Navy lore, sponsors are said to imbue a ship with their personalities.

The last ship to bear the name USS Massachusetts was a battleship known as “Big Mamie,’’ which fought in World War II in North Africa and in the Pacific front.

Since 1965, the decommissioned ship has rested at Battleship Cove in Fall River as a public museum.









