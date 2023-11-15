Woman who allegedly posed as teenage Boston high school student indicted by grand jury on nine charges

Hewitt is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Dec. 12, Borghesani said.

Shelby Hewitt was indicted on three counts of forgery, two counts of common law forgery, and one count each of uttering, larceny over $1,200, making false claims to an employer, and identity theft, according to James Borghesani, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly posed as a Boston Public Schools student and enrolled in three different high schools has been indicted by a grand jury on nine charges, authorities said.

Hewitt, a former state social worker, was previously arraigned in July in West Roxbury Municipal Court on several charges, including four counts of document forgery, two counts of uttering a false writing, and one count of identity fraud. Her attorney, Timothy Flaherty, entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf at the time and said in court Hewitt has had “a long-standing lifelong, well-documented history” of mental health challenges.

Hewitt allegedly used the names “Daniella Herrera” and “Ellie Blake” as aliases and was most recently living in Auburndale, according to court documents filed by the district attorney’s office.

The indictment alleges that between Sept. 7, 2022 to Feb. 3, 2023, while employed by the state Department of Children and Families, Hewitt stole salary in an amount over $1,200 from the state.

The indictment also alleges that she used false birthdates of 2007 and 2009 on DCF placement letters and Middlesex Juvenile Court care and protection mittimus documents.

Hewitt graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a master’s of education in school counseling in 2016, according to university officials.

Hewitt was charged after Boston Public Schools officials discovered that she allegedly used aliases and fake birthdates to enroll in classes at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and The English High School.

Hewitt attended BPS schools from Sept. 7 to June 14, according to a police report.

She attended the Burke for months, students said. She later joined the girls’ basketball team, choosing the jersey No. 32, according to her former teammates.

At her arraignment in July, Hewitt was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, with conditions that she stay away from Boston public schools, not practice social work, and have no contact with two people involved in the case, including the person who allegedly posed as Hewitt’s parent and sparked the investigation by telling school officials he was withdrawing his child from school because she was being bullied.









