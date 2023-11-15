Authorities in New York say they’ve made largest-ever seizure of knock-off goods - more than $1 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in on Wednesday announced the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.