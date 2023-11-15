For the US House, perceived chaos is the new status quo

When the week began, the US House found itself in crisis mode for the third time in months. In May, they spiraled was over raising the debt ceiling. In September, avoiding a government shutdown caused blood pressures to rise.

Meaning instead of fighting over spending through the holidays they, instead, ensured that Groundhog Day, would be - in fact - a Groundhog Day.

The House actually functioned on Tuesday by passing a bill to fund the government. But, before you pop the champagne, know that they still chose chaos. They just delayed it a few months by opting for a plan that extends annual spending bills in two parts: one group of bills will be funded through Jan. 19, the rest through Feb. 2.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the resolution — albeit temporary — came about as it did the two previous times, a pattern, of sorts, in this Republican-led House that has the slimmest of majorities: after failing to get enough Republican support, GOP leadership has to go hat-in-hand to the Democratic minority to make up the difference.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s not that they like the Republican speaker nor do they like the particular proposal, but voting for the GOP proposal is better than creating a broader financial crisis, especially since a Democrat sits in the White House and could be blamed for it all.

It has become routine. There aren’t endless headlines about the country being doomed like before the debt ceiling was raised or the previous government shutdown drama six weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up over 640 points in the last five business days, a sign Wall Street wasn’t nervous either.

All that’s left to really sort out is whether newly installed House Speaker Mike Johnson still has the confidence of Republicans to remain speaker even though he will likely do exactly the same thing that got his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, ousted: get help from Democrats to pass a basic spending agenda.

Advertisement

At the moment no Republicans are actually talking about dumping Johnson. Johnson is much more trusted by the conservatives that ousted than McCarthy ever was. They say they don’t like this particular measure meant to keep the government open, but Johnson inherited this problem. That said, Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said that this bill might mean that Johnson’s honeymoon as speaker “might be shorter than we thought.”

In other words, more chaos might be in store.

Where this leaves America more broadly is that jumping from crisis to crisis means there is little time to do anything else. This might be originally by design by Republicans who didn’t want to give any bipartisan wins to President Biden heading into re-election or a way to seek spending concessions every time there is another shutdown.

However, while it has stalled any other legislation, the cuts aren’t happening as long as Democrats are needed to pass bills. Indeed, the current proposal that passed continues spending at current levels.

But this is the doom loop that we are in with the House. Every few months the government (thankfully) remains open and everyone might feel a lot dumber for the experience. But it’s just another week.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.