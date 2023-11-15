Why aren’t the clients of brothel ring being named?

The women hired for sex haven’t been charged or named because they are considered victims of sex trafficking. That’s a positive development, since victims were often named and charged. But their clients don’t deserve protection and should be named. “It’s a false equivalent to say if the women aren’t named, the men shouldn’t be either,” said Renée Landers, a Suffolk University law professor who has researched gender issues in the prosecution of crimes related to sexual activity. Women who are trafficked are coerced. No one coerced the clients into having sex with them. “[The clients] are breaking the law. The idea that nothing should happen to them just doesn’t make sense,” Landers said.

For now, the clients of a brothel ring that operated out of locations in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs remain anonymous. According to prosecutors, they include elected officials, tech executives, doctors, professors, lawyers, accountants, and military officers. “Pick a profession. They’re probably represented in this case,” Joshua Levy, the acting US attorney for Massachusetts, said at a news conference where he announced the arrests of three people who allegedly ran the business. “They are the men who fueled this commercial sex ring.”

But what law was broken and who should be prosecuting it? It takes prosecutorial will to determine that. The three people arrested so far have been charged under the Mann Act, which prohibits the interstate transport of individuals for the purpose of sexual activity.

At a minimum, federal prosecutors would have to show the clients soliciting sex knew the women were being moved across state lines for sex. It’s not an impossible standard, given that a number of women were listed on the websites that connected clients with service as “coming soon” or “open,” indicating they’d be soon arriving at a brothel, The Washington Post reported. However, those websites also posted disclaimers that said, “Money exchanged is for companionship only and anything beyond that is a choice made between two consenting adults and not contracted for by the site or its creator(s).”

Federal prosecutors do seem to be considering whether the evidence supports charges against some of the clients. According to The Post, a Homeland Security Investigations affidavit that is part of the case file states that client names have been withheld not “for the purpose of maintaining their anonymity” but instead “because our investigation into their involvement in prostitution is active and ongoing.” Meanwhile, if federal prosecutors can’t tie the clients to the interstate transportation element of the Mann Act — what about state law, which makes it a crime to “engage in sexual conduct for a fee”? According to a spokesperson for Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, her office is awaiting more information from federal prosecutors. There seems to be no great rush to get it.

It brings up memories of a 2009 case prosecuted in federal court in Massachusetts in which a woman was named — but the “prominent local businessman” who paid for her services was not. In that case, a married man had sexual encounters with a prostitute over 18 months. When those encounters ended, the woman demanded money, and the man ultimately hired a former US attorney as his lawyer.

In the end, the woman was charged with extortion and named in court records. After pleading guilty, she was forbidden to reveal the identity of the man she extorted. The judge in the case who accepted the plea deal also ordered prosecutors to compile lists of people who knew the businessman’s name and said he would use it to determine the source of any future leaks.

Locally, that case has come to symbolize the protections offered to buyers of sex who have money and connections — and the lack of protections to those who sell sex. As Landers wrote in a Boston Bar Journal article at the time, the judge’s zeal in protecting the businessman’s identity “did not address the elephant in the room: that the defendant was as much a victim of the businessman’s use of her as he was a victim of her extortion.”

A decade later, the naming of a prominent businessman who allegedly paid for sex acts changed that narrative, at least at first. In 2019, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among two dozen men charged in a Florida state court with solicitation of prostitution for allegedly paying for sex acts at a Jupiter massage parlor. Kraft pleaded not guilty. After a judge ruled that video footage taken by police was not admissible because it violated privacy rights, the charges were dropped against all the men. Four women, however, pleaded guilty to prostitution charges. In the end, money, connections, and a high-powered legal team made a difference in the outcome.

Today, sex for pay is ubiquitous and only a click away. If that’s now acceptable, change the law to reflect that societal shift. Until then, the law should be enforced, to protect those who are preyed upon. That means naming those who prey.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.