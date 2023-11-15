Andrew Valley backstops Wakefield boys’ soccer to thrilling Division 2 semifinal win over Hopkinton

He was also the hero. Valley dove to the left and punched away a shot attempt that clinched fifth-seeded Wakefield’s thrilling, 3-2, win over defending state finalist Hopkinton in an epic 10-round shootout at Woburn High.

“I just had confidence,” the Wakefield goalie said about Wednesday’s penalty kick session in the Division 2 state semifinal. “You can’t be nervous or hesitate.”

After Valley recorded the decisive save, he walked away from the net and threw his arms high in the air as his teammates sprinted toward him, kicking off a frenzied celebration and sending Wakefield to their first state final since 1997. They will face defending champion Oliver Ames on Saturday.

“This is the most resilient team I’ve ever been a part of,” said Wakefield coach Matt Angelo. “They have a competitive nature and nothing fazes them. I’m really happy for Andrew getting the shine. I can’t say anything better about him.”

Wakefield (17-2-3) trailed twice, including, 2-1, with eight minutes left when Angelo called timeout and changed formations. On a long throw-in, the ball bounced around the box and squirted to senior captain Marc Laverdiere, who sent a shot off the left post and in, tying it 2-2.

In penalty kicks, the eighth-seeded Hillers (15-3-5) held the advantage through six rounds, meaning one more make would clinch the victory for Hopkinton. On the ensuing kick, Valley picked the right side — the left — and slid on his knee for a miraculous stop. Wakefield connected on the next four kicks before Valley rose to the occasion again, delivering the knockout save.

“That was one of the best goalkeeper performances I’ve ever seen,” said Wakefield captain Reid Festel. “I never had any doubts about Andrew in the penalty kicks. No one on our team did.”

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 3, Weymouth 1 –– Concord-Carlisle senior captain Sean Fernandez-Davila is accustomed to making the walk to the spot, but admitted that there were some nerves.

Standing behind the ball and eyeing the frame, Fernandez-Davila executed his plan perfectly.

The midfielder had ice in his veins, burying a pair of penalty kicks that helped propel top-seeded Concord-Carlisle to a Division 1 semifinal victory over No. 5 Weymouth at Manning Field in Lynn. The Patriots (19-0-1) advance to their first Division 1 final and first championship since winning Division 2 in 2017, where they will battle No. 2 Needham (17-2-2) on Saturday at Walpole High (Time, TBA).

Fernandez-Davila first struck in the eighth-minute, reading the keeper and drilling a shot inside the left post by the outstretched arms of Bo Curley.

“I got my run up, I’m confident in my abilities, so I just slotted it in,” said Fernandez-Davila. “I just have the same run up every time –– it helps me stay focused on taking the penalty.”

In the 55th minute, Ferandez-Davila hit an eerily similar kick with the same outcome.

“He’s been our go-to, our guy when we needed one this year,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik. “A lot of poise, he finishes real well.”

Concord-Carlisle's Jameson Velez scores on a header after his initial bid was denied by Weymouth keeper Bo Carley (No. 1), breaking a 1-1 tie. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Junior Jameson Velez wreaked havoc out wide, getting in behind the flanks and scoring the second goal on a wonderful second-effort, heading it home after his initial bid was denied.

The Patriots’ midfielders dictated the play and a strong defense, anchored by senior Sean Trudeau, kept a potent Wildcats offense at bay.

“[Sean] put so much work in just to have the opportunity to run that defense back there,” said Pavlik. “That’s what he wanted, all he wanted to do. He’s an amazing leader and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of him.”

All-American senior Bruno DeSilva scored on a brilliant strike from outside the box for the Wildcats (15-4-4).

Matt Doherty reported from Woburn, Cam Kerry reported from Lynn.