Celtics at 76ers: One week later, Boston gets a chance to even the score in a huge matchup

Boston travels to Philadelphia for a matchup of 8-2 teams tied atop the East standings. The 76ers were rolling when they beat the Celtics, and they continued on with wins against the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. But they dropped a rematch versus Indiana on Tuesday, 132-126, and now have to gear up for Boston on the second night of a back-to-back series.

Exactly one week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers took the wind out of Boston’s sails, beating the Celtics in Philly, 106-103. On Wednesday, in the same building, the Celtics can show they have stepped up their game and take command of the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics, meanwhile, appear to be back on course following three consecutive wins against the Nets, Raptors, and Knicks. In their most recent win against New York, Boston used physical toughness to stay in the ballgame before Jayson Tatum took over late.

Here’s the lowdown on tonight’s primetime matchup.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

CELTICS

Season record: 8-2. vs. spread: 5-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 5-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5

76ERS

Season record: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 119.6, Philadelphia 121.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 105.9, Philadelphia 111.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .477, Philadelphia .487

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .433, Philadelphia .457

3-point percentage: Boston .369, Philadelphia .364

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .340, Philadelphia .352

Stat of the day: Tyrese Maxey became the ninth different player in 76ers history to eclipse 50 points when he erupted against the Pacers on Sunday. (Can you name the other eight?)

Notes: Jaylen Brown enters Wednesday listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a right knee contusion, and Neemias Queta is questionable while managing a foot injury. ... Jayson Tatum is shooting a scorching 63.2 percent inside the arc this season, which would be a massive career-high. ... In the first matchup against the 76ers, Tatum also led all players with 15 rebounds. The 76ers controlled the glass as a team, though, outrebounding Boston 56-43. ... Joel Embiid collected 39 points and 12 rebounds in Philadelphia’s loss Tuesday, marking the eighth consecutive game in which he has cleared 25 points and 10 rebounds.

